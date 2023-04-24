

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 has teamed up with Price Chopper to announce the return of the Four Gives You More Sweepstakes! We are giving $400 Price Chopper gift cards to four of our 6 a.m. newscast viewers!

Watch FOX4 weekday mornings from 6-7 a.m. April 27 through May 26 and listen for the word of the day. Fill out the form below for your chance to win! There are 25 rounds in the contest, one word a day, one entry per round. The more days you enter, the more likely your chances of winning. Good luck!