Four Gives You More with Price Chopper

KANSAS CITY, Mo — FOX4 has partnered with Price Chopper to announce the return of the Four Gives You More Sweepstakes, but with a twist!

We are giving $400 Price Chopper gift cards to four of our Morning Show viewers! Watch FOX4 weekday mornings from 6-7 a.m. April 29th through May 28th and listen for the word of the day. Each week one person will receive a phone call telling them they are the lucky winner!

Once you hear it, enter the correct word below. You have until 11:59 p.m. that same day to enter the day’s word… then it’s on to the next word and your next chance. There are 22 rounds in the contest. One word a day, one entry per-round. The more days you enter, the more likely your chances of winning.

