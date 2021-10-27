Four Gives You More with Price Chopper

KANSAS CITY, Mo — With a swift return, just in time for the holidays, FOX4 has partnered with Price Chopper for the Four Gives You More Sweepstakes!

We are giving $400 Price Chopper gift cards to four of our Morning Show viewers! Watch FOX4 weekday mornings from 6-7 a.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 26 and listen for the word of the day.

Each week one lucky winner will receive a phone call telling them they are the lucky winner!

Once you hear it, enter the correct word below. You have until 11:59 p.m. that same day to enter the day’s word, then it’s on to the next word and your next chance. There are 22 rounds in the contest, one word a day, one entry per round. The more days you enter, the more likely your chances of winning.

