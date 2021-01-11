FOX Mondays to the Rescue: You Could Win $250!

KANSAS CITY, Mo – FOX4 and Discover Vision Centers are bringing you a great opportunity to win $250. As Mondays come to the rescue with “9-1-1” AND “9-1-1: LONE STAR” springing into action airing back-to-back for the first time, beginning on Monday, January 18.

Both series explore the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. Watch the fourth season of 9-1-1 (7:00-8:00 PM CST) and the second season of 9-1-1: LONE STAR (8:00-9:00 PM CST) on Monday Nights.

On January 18th and 25th, a “Codeword” graphic will air during a commercial break of each show (1 word displayed in 9-1-1 and a different word displayed in 9-1-1: LONE STAR). Enter the words in the forms below for a chance to win. You’ll have until 11:59 PM CST the Tuesday following each episode to enter.

There will be 2 randomly selected $250 winners each week, one from 9-1-1 and one from 9-1-1: LONE STAR.

__________________________

Enter the code from 9-1-1 in the form below:

This “Codeword” appeared between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

__________________________

Enter the code from 9-1-1: LONE STAR in the form below:

This “Codeword” appeared between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM.