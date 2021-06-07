Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grab all your friends in low places. Garth Brooks is coming to Arrowhead for the first time!

We’re bringing you the chance to be one of five (5) winners to receive a pair of tickets to see Garth Brooks live at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 7th at 7:00 PM CT, BEFORE they go on sale!

Enter daily from June 7th through June 11th at noon for your chance to win a pair of tickets! Winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received from the previous days entries.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11. All tickets are $94.95, including fees, with Brooks’ “in-the-round” seating concept. Fans can find tickets when they open on Ticketmaster.