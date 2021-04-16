Gutter Giveaway with Gutter Cover of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – The cold weather left many things iced and frozen, including gutters. Which may have caused lasting damage to your home. This spring FOX4 has teamed up with Gutter Cover of Kansas City for this exact reason.

Stating on April 19th through May 2nd you can enter DAILY for your chance to win up to $3,500 in brand new Advantage Gutter Guard®, Gutter, and downspout with Silent Spout™ products. On Monday, May 3rd one lucky homeowner will receive a call letting them know they get to upgrade their gutters!

With Gutter Cover offering top-of-the-line gutter protection, with years of experience, they haven’t found anything that surpasses the gutter protection system they offer – Advantage Gutter Guard®. From strength to the design, from performance to how it looks on the home, Advantage Gutter Guard® is in their opinion the leader in all these areas.

Not seeing the form below? ENTER HERE!