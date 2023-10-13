FOX4 and KC Symphony are back for another contest! One lucky winner will receive 4 tickets to The Kansas City Symphony’s Heroes & Villains on Sunday November 5th, 2023.

Be here for an epic superhero showdown as the “good guys” take on dastardly villains in a fun musical battle. This concert overflows with tales of caped crusaders and well-known music. Don’t forget to join our musicians in wearing your favorite costumes for the show. Everyone’s welcome, from superheroes and baddies to princesses and sports stars!

Entries will be accepted beginning October 16th at 12:00 AM and ending October 29th at 11:59PM.

Good luck!