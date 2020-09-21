KANSAS CITY, Mo. & OVERLAND PARK, Ks. – FOX4 and HyVee have come together to offer you an amazing opportunity!



On October 2nd two randomly select winners and their family will compete in the “HyVee Basket Bolt” at a preselected HyVee store during the 8AM Morning Show. The family with the most ITEMS in the basket will win an additional $500 gift card.

Watch FOX4 weekday mornings from 6-7 a.m. to find out the word of the day!

Once you hear/see it, enter the correct word of the day below. You have until 11:59 p.m. that same day to enter the day’s word, then it’s onto the next word and your next chance. There are 5 rounds in the contest. One word a day, one entry per-round. The more days you enter, the more likely your chances of winning.

