KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world’s largest and most popular dinosaur attraction in coming to Kansas City! Junior Paleontologists of all ages will take a trip back in time through through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and walk among the dinosaurs! Don’t miss your chance to dig up fossils, ride your favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy dino themed arts and crafts, witness raptor encounters and much more!

FOX4 has teamed up with Jurassic Quest to give away 5 family 4 packs of tickets to the Jurassic Quest indoor event at Hale Arena valid for Saturday, March 5, 2022. There will be one winner everyday this week, so enter now for your chance to win! Fill out the form below to enter. Entries will be accepted beginning on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 12:00AM CST and ending on Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 5:00PM CST.