Kansas City, MO – Jurassic World comes to life in an action-packed, live arena show! Jurassic World Live Tour roars into T-Mobile Center from Dec. 9-11! This thrilling adventure will feature some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and the might T. Rex!

Get your Jurassic World Live Tour adventure started with a special preshow experience. Get up close and personal with some of your favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles…and it’s included with your ticket! This special pre show experience includes photo opportunities with: Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, Jurassic World Jeep, and Gyrosphere. The preshow experience starts one (1) hour before showtime.

This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on December 2, 2022 at 12:00AM CST and ending on December 8, 2022 at 11:59PM CST. Good luck!