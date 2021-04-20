Mom & Me: Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s nothing like the beautiful bond between a Mother & Child.

This Mother’s Day we’re celebrating that special relationship with a fun photo contest and a chance for you to win $1,000 in gift certificates to Aesthetic Surgical Arts & Mia Bella Donna Medspa (products not included).

Mia Bella Donna Medspa, meaning My Beautiful Woman in Italian, is focused on providing professional yet personalized aesthetic and wellness services that fit within your busy lifestyle. The spa is located inside Aesthetic Surgical Arts and is overseen by Joseph C. Camarata M.D., D.M.D., Specializing in Cosmetic surgery of the Face and Body.

Submit your favorite mother-child photo along with a personal message from April 26th through May 9th for your chance to win and possibly have your photo shown on-air.

Not seeing the form below? ENTER HERE!