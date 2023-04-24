KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Start you engines NASCAR fans! The NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 is racing into the Kansas Speedway on May 7! FOX4 is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a four pack of tickets to get up close and personal with all of the action!



For your chance to win, fill out the form below! Entries will be accepted beginning on April 24, 2023 at 12:00AM CST and ending on April 28, 2023 at 11:59PM! Good luck!

