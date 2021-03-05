O’Reilly Auto Parts World Of Wheels Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The 61st Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels is back Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28 at The Kansas City Convention Center.

See some of Kansas City’s hottest custom cars and outstanding hot rods. Great cars, a great celebrity lineup and fun for the whole family.

Meet Lou Ferrigno, The Incredible Hulk on Friday 6pm to 9pm

Meet Dave Kindig from Kindig-It Designs Sunday 1pm-4pm

Check out the Pin Up Girl Contest Saturday at 5pm

Live music happening Saturday and Sunday

If it is cool and has wheels it will be at The O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels at the Kansas City Convention Center, Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28.

Enter daily from March 8th through March 15th for your chance to be one of FIVE lucky views to receive a Family 4 Packs of tickets!