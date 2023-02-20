KANSAS CITY, Mo. — P!NK announces “Trustfall” tour coming to Kansas City October, 27! To celebrate the release of P!NK’s ninth studio album and new tour, FOX4 and Live Nation have teamed up to give FIVE of our viewers the chance to win tickets! For your chance to win, fill out the form below for your chance to win! Entries will be accepted until Friday, February 24 at 1:00PM CST. Good Luck!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction