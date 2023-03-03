KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre is Kansas City’s home for the best Broadway musicals, concerts and unique theatrical shows. FOX4 has teamed up with Starlight Theatre to give our viewers the chance to experience the showmanship of Broadway right here in Kansas City!



There will be TWO chances to win! One grand prize winner will receive a family four pack of season tickets plus a parking pass! A runner up winner will receive a family four pack of tickets to the show “Tootsie” plus a parking pass! Fill out the form below for your chance to win! Entries will be accepted until 11:59PM CST on March 26, 2023. Good Luck!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction