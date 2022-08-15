KANSAS CITY, Mo. -“You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!



Fill out the form below to see if you will be one of the FIVE lucky winners to receive two tickets to The Eagles Hotel California 2022 tour at the T-Mobile Center on November 23. This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on August 15, 2022 at 12:00AM CST and ending on August 19, 2022 at 1:00PM CST. Good luck!