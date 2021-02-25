Watch & Win: MO Lottery

KANSAS CITY, Mo — FOX4 and the Missouri Lottery bring you the Wheel Of Fortune – Watch and Win Sweepstakes!

Watch FOX4 weekday evenings from 5-6 p.m. from March 1st through March 12th and listen for the word of the day.



Once you hear it, enter the correct word below. One correct entry each day will win $50 in Missouri Lottery Wheel of Fortune scratcher tickets! You could win up to $100,000! You have until 11:59 p.m. that same day to enter the day’s word… then it’s on to the next word and your next chance. There are 10 rounds in the contest. One word per day, one entry per round.

Not seeing the form below? ENTER HERE!