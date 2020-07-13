We want to see your ‘Happy First Birthday’ photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turkey Hill is pleased to sponsor First Birthdays!

If your child is about to turn one, send us those adorable snapshots.

The First Birthday segments sponsored by Turkey Hill will air on your child’s first birthday weekends on the FOX4 Morning Show from 7-9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Photos must be submitted at least one week prior to the child’s birthday.

You must be 18 years old to register for first birthday submission. Do NOT use your child’s information for registration.

NOTE: Sorry, we only accept photos via the form below. (Select the ‘Red Box’ within the photo gallery that says “Enter Your Own!”)

One person will be randomly chosen to receive 5 Turkey Hill certificates with a total value of $25 for their child’s 1st birthday!

If you would like to get a video copy of your First Birthday segment, please contact Media Library KC at (816) 931-4330 or be sure to set your DVR!

Not seeing the form below? ENTER HERE!