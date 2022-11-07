Kansas City, Mo – “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is hitting the road this Fall and coming to Kansas City! “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is an all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself! The lucky few who are chose will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show!

FOX4 is giving TEN lucky winners their chance to win tickets to “Wheel of Fortune Live!” coming to the Kauffman Center on November 25, 2022. Four your chance to win, fill out the form below with the correct daily codeword! Be sure tune in weekdays at 5:30PM CST to hear the word! This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on Monday November, 7 2022 at 12:00AM CST and ending on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at 11:59PM CST. Good luck!