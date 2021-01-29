Which Football Position Should You Play?

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Papa Murphy’s wants to bring you a unique way to make sure you are ready for the Big Game on February, 7 with FOUR interactive quizzes!

Beginning on January 29, 2021, and ending on February 7, 2021, at 11:59 PM CST take the Big Game Quizzes for a chance to win a $50 Papa Murphy’s Gift Card e-gift card. There will be 8 winners throughout the week.

Make sure to take all FOUR quizzes for a total of four entries into the sweepstakes. And if you don’t like the outcome you get, take the quizzes over as many times as you want!

