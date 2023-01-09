KANSAS CITY, MO — Enter below to win a FOX Swag Bag as FOX prime time premieres for a whole new midseason of drama and entertainment!
Simply enter your information below, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of two swag bags with a ARV of $250. Enter once a day for more chances! The contest runs until January 13 at 11:00 AM CT.
Included in the prize pack:
- Next Level Chef – Unisex T-Shirt | ARV: $12.75
- Accused – Powerbank Padfolio | ARV: $31.25
- 9-1-1 Lone Star – Igloo 26 oz. Vacuum Insulated Bottle ARV: $32.00
- 9-1-1: Lone Star – Fire Extinguisher 25 oz. Water Bottle ARV: $12.25
- Alert – 2-In-1 Heating Coffee Mug |ARV: $28.00
- Special Forces – Fleece Pullover Hoodie | ARV: $29.35
- Welcome To Flatch – Market Tote | ARV: $12.95
- 9-1-1: Lone Star – North Face Beanie | ARV: $20.50
- Call Me Kat – Branded Hoodie | ARV: $28.00
- Next Level Chef – Swell Eats Insulated Bowl | ARV: $36.00