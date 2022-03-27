KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shocking allegations about the former Missouri Governor and current U.S. Senate candidate dropped this week.

In a sworn affidavit, his ex-wife Sheena, said he abused her, their children, and at one point was suicidal.

Lawmakers and political candidates have lined up, calling for Greitens to drop out of the race, but he’s refused to do so thus far.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by GOP Consultant John Hancock and the founder of Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet, Michele Watley, to discuss what is means for Greitens, and the people of Missouri.

“It’s all gonna come down to polling. I haven’t seen any polling in the wake of these extreme allegations. You would expect there to be some changes to the polling based on it,” Hancock said. Greitens has denied it. He’s pointed out that if he’s such an abuser why would he be given joint custody of the kids.”

It’s also possible that the controversy may energize Democrats to take a stance against Greitens.

“I think that for Democrats having a candidate like Eric Greitens who had already had allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance allegations come up against him would make for an easier candidate to oppose during a very difficult race,” Watley said.

To watch the entire discussion about Greitens and his political future, click on the video player at the top of the page.

