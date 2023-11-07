KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday should be an efficient election day for voters in Kansas City and Jackson County.

There are just three questions on the ballot, but two of them will have an impact on your tax dollars.

You can find the sample ballot with the full questions on the Kansas City Election Board’s website.

A local use tax for Jackson County is on the ballot. In Kansas City, voters will have to choose if they want to pass a sales tax to fund the public bus transit system, and another to change the designation of a 5-acre city park property.

For registered voters, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Do not forget that you will need to show a non-expired Missouri driver’s license, U.S. passport, or government-issued photo ID in order to vote.

If your ID expired after Nov. 8, 2022, you can still use it for voting purposes.

If you do not have a valid photo ID but are registered to vote, you will be able to cast a provisional ballot.