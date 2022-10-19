VOTE HERE SIGN placed on the walkway to a neighborhood polling place, as seen on election day

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The 2022 general election is just under three weeks away and voters in several Kansas counties can now begin in-person advance voting.

Starting Wednesday, October 19, voters in Douglas, Leavenworth and Miami counties can visit designated locations to cast their ballots ahead of election day.

A photo ID is required in all locations to vote in advance.

Douglas County

Weekdays from October 19 to October 28 County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekdays from October 31 to November 4 County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Golf Course Superintendents Building – 1421 Research Park Drive, Lawrence, Kansas 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flory Meeting Hall at the Fairgrounds – 2120 Harper Street, Lawrence, Kansas 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lied Center Pavilion – 1299 Oread Avenue, Lawrence, Kansas 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 and Saturday, November 5 County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lecompton City Hall – 327 Elmore Street, Lecompton, Kansas 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eudora City Hall – 4 E 7th Street, Eudora, Kansas 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baldwin City Fire Station – 610 High Street, Baldwin City, Kansas 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, November 7 County Election Office – 711 W 23rd Street, Suite 1, Lawrence, Kansas 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Leavenworth County

October 19 to November 7 Leavenworth County Court House – 300 Walnut Street, Leavenworth, Kansas 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ends at 12 p.m. on November 7)

Wednesday, November 2 Basehor United Methodist Church – 18660 158th Street, Basehor, Kansas 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 3 Tonganoxie VFW – 910 E 1st Street, Tonganoxie, Kansas 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Miami County

October 19 to November 7 Miami County Administration Building – 201 S Pearl Street, Paola, Kansas 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ends 12 p.m. on November 7)

October 25 and November 3 Miami County Administration Building 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 and Saturday November 5 Miami County Administration Building 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Johnson County will begin in-person advance voting on October 22. Wyandotte County will begin two weeks before the general election date.

