A disappointing storm system (FRI-10/1)

A new month has started and we saying goodbye to what was a warm September in the area. We finished the month 3.4° above average and despite the storms/showers in the region yesterday late afternoon, many areas in the Metro got nothing at all. KCI only had a trace of moisture so that meant the month finished with a rain deficit of almost 2″.

The system that is “sort of” affecting us is disappointing in terms of the rain coverage in the area. I wasn’t expecting a lot on Wednesday…I was expecting a bit more yesterday. Again some areas got a nice rain but they were surrounding the Metro.

Today probably won’t be much and tomorrow, while the chances are there…doesn’t look to be overwhelming either. That’s good news and bad. Good if you have outdoor plans bad if you want the rain for the grass. Then the issue becomes when will we get some needed rain again…and that may not happen for another week or so beyond.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the 75-80° range although that may be a struggle in some areas.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 60s

Tomorrow: We’ll try again for scattered storms/rains in the afternoon mainly. Not total overage though. Highs in the 70s

Sunday: Should be nicer with highs in the mid 70s. There may be a few storms around in the afternoon (20% chance).

Discussion:

Yeah this is a disappointing storm system. The rains yesterday were scattered. It rained pretty good for some areas but again the KC forcefield was operating at 100%

Rain to the west…rain to the east…rain to the north. Little rain for 90% of the Metro.

So it goes…predicting something accurately like that from days away isn’t really possible. How a two county area right at the State Line gets so little is rather frustrating.

Today there isn’t any great forcing to create large areas of rain. So whatever forms will be more isolated compared to yesterday. That’s not great news and really it’s just going to be a haphazard thing this afternoon but with the low clouds and fog in the area this morning…that may reduce whatever instability we can build up…because with limited sunshine…storms may have a tougher time coming together.

The model data certainly isn’t too thrilled with the coverage of the rain in the region today either.

So we wait.

Another chance comes tomorrow. The forcing is much better…the moisture will still be there and the front that is languishing will be on the move. It SHOULD rain, especially in the afternoon. Will it though for more areas getting more coverage? The warmer we get the better the coverage should be. Amounts have been trending down though in the data over the past few computer runs. Most data gives us an average of under 1/2″ with some even less that that.

Beyond that the rain chances get very murky. There is a small risk of something Sunday afternoon as a weak disturbance comes through. Drier air though will be spreading towards the area as next week starts. That will lead to nice fall days with highs in the 70s and lows closer to 50° so it should be great but it should be dry as well.

No unseasonably strong fronts are expected in the area into the 1st part of October. The revised 30 day forecast from the CPC came out yesterday.

I think the temperatures part of this should work out. Higher than average rain situation though remains to be seen. We average about 3 1/4″of precipitation this month.

Also remember that we’ve had 3 straight Octobers with measurable snow too in KC. Last year it was on the 26th…in 2019 it was on the 28th, 30th and 31st and in 2018 it was on the 14th(!). I believe that was the earliest accumulating snow in KC weather history too.

Now that the new month is here…here is the breakdown of the records/averages etc.

A few tidbits before I leave you today.

Here's how 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season stacks up with long-term (1991-2020) average season through the end of September. Well above-average for named storms, major hurricanes and major hurricane days. Above-average for all other parameters. #Sam #Victor pic.twitter.com/eJpCdaCqED — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 1, 2021

We saw Victor form…so we’re about to go into the extra names for systems. This year they’ve dropped the Greek letter names in favor of more conventional names.

There is a good chance that the annual list of 21 Atlantic #hurricane names will be used up for the 2nd consecutive year, forcing the use of a backup list.

But what are the odds of this happening? And how have the odds changed over time? @daveclark (mostly) & I did the math. /1 — Mark C. Bove (@MarkCBove) September 30, 2021

Let's get the boring stuff out of the way. Assumptions:

1. Using data since 1960 to minimize missed TCs in the historical record. Yes, I'm leaving out 1933.

2. Using negative binomial distribution.

3. Each year is considered independent of each other.

/2

Before 2004, no year in history exhausted the list of Atlantic hurricane names. Fitting named storm data from 1960-2004 to a neg. binom. distribution gives a 0.282% annual probability of exhausting the list of 21 names.

Annual odds for >21 named storms: 1 in 354.

/3

2005 was the 1st year on record that used up the list, with 27 named storms. If you adding this additional year to the data (1960-2005), the annual probability of exhausting the list of 21 names increases to 1.39%.

Annual odds for >21 named storms: 1 in 72.

/4

The standard list would be sufficent for the next 14 hurricane seasons. If you extend the data to 1960-2019, the annual probability of exhausting the list of 21 names again increases, to 2.31%.

Annual odds for >21 named storms: 1 in 43.

/5

You may be wondering why the annual probability of >21 named storms in the Atlantic continued to rise this period between 2006-2019 despite the list not being exhausted during that time.

/6

The reason: the '06-'19 period has a much higher average of named storms per year than the rest of the data record. Adding these years into the ananysis helps extend the prob. distribution, increasing the likelihood of tail event outcomes.

/7

A list-shattering 30 named storms developed in the Atlantic in 2020. The 1960-2020 annual probability of exhausting the list of 21 names? 4.1%.

Annual odds for >21 named storms: 1 in 24.

/8

Now we're on the cusp of two >21 names storm seasons in the Atlantic *in a row*. Those odds? Since we're assuming independence, the probabilities by year range can be multiplied with itself to get the answers.

/9

Annual odds of having >21 named storms in the Atlantic for 2 consecutive years, using data from:

1960 – 2004: 1 in 125,358

1960 – 2005: 1 in 5,202

1960 – 2019: 1 in 1,872

1960 – 2020: 1 in 600

/10

If we have exactly 22 named storms in 2021, the 2 consecutive year odds drop to 1 in 464; it will drop even more if there are >22 storms.

/11

Tail distributions are highly sensitive to new data, especially when sample size / previous tail event data are limited and/or something changes in the behavior of the sample being studied. So seeing these odds drop precipitously shouldn't be a surprise.

/12

But holy crap that drop. Data from the past 15 years tells us that 2 consecutive >21 named storm years in the Atlantic is likely *208 times* more likely than what the data told us through 2004. More so, depending on where 2021 ends up.

/13

So, to summarize:

1. Yikes

2. Yes, something has changed.

3. No, this isn't fine. See (1).

4. The biggest risk from more active TC seasons is from pluvail (flash) flooding. We need more flood mitigation and to close the flood insurance gap ASAP.

/End

Originally tweeted by Mark C. Bove (@MarkCBove) on September 30, 2021.

This I thought was pretty cool. They are now flying drones into hurricanes. Check it out.

BREAKING NEWS: Saildrone has captured the worlds first video footage from inside a hurricane! SD 1045 is currently inside #HurricaneSam in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Read the full press release: https://t.co/We4qG56LvK @NOAA @NOAA_AOML pic.twitter.com/IIMgGs3JcB — Saildrone, Inc. (@saildrone) September 30, 2021

That’s pretty awesome!

Then there’s this regarding the fires out west.

Here's an infographic to highlight the destructive nature of #California wildfire events in recent years. This includes the number of destroyed structures (homes, businesses, outbuildings, etc.) A total re-write of the Top 20 list since 2017.



2021 YTD: 3,223 (as of Sept 30) pic.twitter.com/84WKyjiow7 — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) September 30, 2021

and this regarding severe weather….

We've had a higher density of tornado warnings in our @fox5dc viewing area this year than the Oklahoma City TV market had. Wow.



We're with you any time severe weather threatens.



A great map by Nicholas Isabella: https://t.co/XnRzm1auGp pic.twitter.com/hcXmR1kSEx — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 30, 2021

By comparison here is how KC stands…

Those southside warnings are connected to the mid March tornado in JOCO KS

OK that’s it for today. I may get a bonus blog out tomorrow depending on the rain situation. Have a great weekend!

The feature photo comes from Kathy Hinkle

Joe