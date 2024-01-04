An active pattern will continue to develop starting tomorrow into tomorrow night but there are issues for the amount of snow that may get cranked out by the systems that will be coming towards the region into next week.

This shouldn’t be a surprise because after all this is KC where typically if something can go wrong it will for snow lovers (at least most of the time).

Already, and one of the reasons why I wrote that blog yesterday, I’m seeing red flags about diving in with heavy snow accumulations.

Models are great to look at, and have been cranking out the eye candy these last few days for snow lovers but there are usually issues with those heavy snow forecasts from far to many days out and those issues typically are connected to storm tracks.

This is the reason why I won’t predict snowstorms here 5-6 days away. To me, it’s foolhardy. We’ll talk about set-ups and what can happen and usually failure modes but restraint is one of the big things I’ve learned in my parts of 4 decades here and I want to continue to use that experience with the set-up for early next week.

With that said, there were 1 or 2 winters that I remember — the biggies, back in 2009-10 and 2010-11 — where it seemed that every single storm was a biggie and was predicted practically to a tee from several days out.

That is nirvana for a meteorologist. A high impact(s) event that everyone knows is coming, so much so that schools were cancelling preemptively on the forecast of big snows and each time they made the right decision.

So we have two systems we’re watching.

1) This will impact us tomorrow and tomorrow night. Mostly in the form of snow and likely similar initially to what happened over Christmas…where it was snowing but mostly struggling to stick. Here is what it looks like this morning.

Can you see the swirl towards the NW of Phoenix in AZ? That is the system we’re watching heading into tomorrow afternoon/night. This system though is likely peaking in strength today and will be in a weakening mode as it comes into the Plains and towards KC.

By tomorrow evening it may crank out anywhere from a dusting to perhaps on the high side some 3″ snows in south central KS. There may be an areas, perhaps somewhere around the Wichita region that could see a band of somewhat heavier snows though.

As this wave heads up I-35 it will be weakening and the precipitation shield associated with it will start breaking up to some extent and weakening as it comes towards KC.

We should see a mostly snow event from this BUT with temperatures outside in the mid 30s and the timing of this to start in the afternoon…most of what falls will melt.

I do think though that after sunset, perhaps towards 8-10PM we may see some sticking snow on car tops, grassy surfaces etc into later Friday evening. Regardless under 1″ seems to be a fair forecast of system #1.

2) System 1A.

This is a potential minor snow later Saturday into Saturday evening as a weak disorganized wave comes into the region from the Rockies. Again perhaps some under 1″ amounts are possible during the night on Saturday.

3) System #2

This is the main one that we’re tracking, and that I showed you yesterday toward the Aleutians in Alaska. Remember in yesterday’s blog what that storm looked like? Well today it’s still formidable, and we’re seeing the genesis of the actual wave that will be impacting us.

I’ve circled our next bigger weathermaker.

That circled region is a rather stout bundle of atmospheric energy that will come into British Columbia tomorrow evening.

So let’s pick it up on the EURO model starting tomorrow evening…as we go up to about 20,000 feet and track it towards the Four corners region of the southwest US…then towards Amarillo, Texas later Monday…then towards Little Rock and then towards Memphis by later Tuesday

It’s going to be a very formidable storm…and have a tremendous amount of energy helping to lift the air and create larger areas of rain and in the colder side of the storm snow…through the Plains and into the southern US.

We have a problem though, snow lovers…that track isn’t so great for bigger snowstorms locally. The Little Rock to Memphis track of the upper level system typically doesn’t do it for us. I usually like to see something farther north of that, towards and even a bit north of the I-44 corridor…and we’re 150 miles from that based on this particular model.

IF we were to compare the EURO model vs the GFS model…side by side based on the overnight runs…you can see there is actual pretty solid agreement on this part of the evolution of things. (EURO left and GFS right)

That southern track, assuming that’s right, means that the best wrap-around to this…or the comma head of the storm is likely to be farther south of the metro. We may dabble a bit in the northern edge of that but the heavier stuff would be farther south it appears…more towards I-44 or thereabouts.

Now the question becomes…well is this right? Can there be a northern jog this feature to put KC back into the mix of something way more significant and the answer is absolutely.

As the crow flies that breakoff disturbance that I circled in the satellite picture above is shy of 2800 miles away out in the northern Pacific Ocean. It’s 24-30 hours away from coming into western Canada. I’ve seen this time after time…especially as warm air tries to fight north ahead of these dynamic systems, that there are north trends 48 hours before KC impact.

There are still about 10/51 ensemble members of the EURO cranking out more significant snows from this and 10/30 members of the GFS ensemble suite that crank out bigger snows so it’s on the table and I don’t want to discount this potential but there is no denying the fact that the overnight runs were trimming the potential snow amounts for this system.

Impacts though are still somewhat to more likely, with sticking snow later Monday into Tuesday morning from this system. Considering the biggest snow of the season has been 2.2″ worth back in November…this conceivably should better that.

Again there may be some mix issues at the onset. The GFS model may be too cold too fast on Monday. Heck it’s got 1-4″ here from south to north in the Metro from system #1 which I think is way too generous. Even if you take that at face value, which I don’t…it only adds on another 1-4″ from system #2. Again with that track being so far south…we’re just not in the right spot.

If you’re a snow lover…that 150 miles is an important jog to the north. IF that happens then we’re off to the races and we get something we haven’t seen since at least mid February of 2022.

Here’s another IF…IF the atmosphere is somewhat colder above us by perhaps 2-4° so that we get less mix and more snow during the day on Monday…there is some upside potential even with such a south track.

Why? This will be a very moist storm that the atmosphere will have a LOT of moisture in place during the day on Monday…IF we are colder and IF we get more of a snow and IF we have surface temperatures under 34° and IF we can get heavy snow rates to overcome the “warmer” ground then we can have a bigger snows.

It’s still a great pattern for snow lovers BUT as I mentioned yesterday great patterns for snow don’t always produce the snow for us. I counted 5 IFS…and that is never something you want to hang your hat on from 4-5 days out.

This is why that track is so important because IF it does hog 150 miles farther north and IF we can then tap into that abundant moisture that will be brought into the storm and wrap it around the circulation…then snow jackpot.

The feature photo comes from Matthew Smith down in Warrensburg

I’ll be back in studio tomorrow.

Joe