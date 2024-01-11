The arrival of the talked about Arctic air is on schedule for Friday morning, and that will start about a five-day stretch of sub-freezing days, which may be interrupted by one day, Wednesday when we may moderate, ahead of another Arctic blast potentially for the end of the week.

The Arctic air is arriving in two surges; one Friday morning and the other Friday night.

Those surges will send Kansas City temperatures down to very low levels, even by our standards.

It’s nothing that we haven’t seen before, and statistically we may NOT get that super long stretch of sub-freezing days, assuming now next Wednesday and or Thursday are above freezing, but it’s going to be bitterly and dangerously cold for you and your pets, so please use some common sense if you’re heading outside and be prepared for the elements.

If you think you’re dressed warm enough, add an extra layer! Chiefs fans, I’m looking at you, and enjoy the game!

The other angle to this weather story is the first surge will be connected to a developing blizzard that will be one of the more intense storms in recent memory for the Great Lakes. This developing blizzard will skip over the Kansas City region and turn into a monster toward the northeast of the region.

Northern Missouri should get more snow than the Metro from this set-up.

Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds this morning from north to south. Cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s. Breezy in the afternoon

Tonight: Cloudy with a rain/sleet mix to some light snow possible overnight. Watch for glazing later this evening, especially from Kansas City northwards. Temperatures remain near freezing until surge #1 comes in after 12AM.

Tomorrow: Some light snow showers possible. We may end up with a dusting to 1″ accumulations for the Metro. Bitterly cold with falling temperatures to around 10° later in the day with wind chills sub-zero.

Saturday: Bitterly cold with variable clouds. Highs around 5° with sub-zero wind chills near -15° or colder

Sunday: Colder with highs near 0°. Wind chills sub-zero.

Discussion

My goodness… so much happening! It’s fun for those of us who love this stuff and it’s great for the blog because there is so much to talk about.

Before we get there, my thanks to the Kansas Soybean Expo, held in Topeka yesterday. I talked to the farmers attending for about 75 minutes regarding the weather in 2023, some thoughts on ’24, and also gave them some ideas how they too can look and interpret some of the model data… so hopefully we have some new readers today.

So, let’s dive in…

Our first surge of Arctic air is draining into the Plains this morning:

Temperatures are in RED. It’s cold in the Plains, but not crazy cold.

That area of low pressure will consolidate into southern Kansas today and then head toward the Lakes region overnight. From there it explodes in intensity and it will be a sight to behold tomorrow as it approaches the Chicago tomorrow night and then moves into Michigan on Saturday.

The storm will have some of the lowest air pressures that the Lakes region as seen in quite some time. Forecasted pressure values there of 975 or so millibars, translating to about 28.79″ or lower. That is wildly impressive and it will dump 10-20″ of snow in its path with 35-55 MPH winds blowing that everywhere up there.

It will be a “close down the roads” type storm from eastern Iowa to northern Illinois/southern Wisconsin to Indiana to Michigan. Just an EPIC blizzard!

All sorts of alerts are out there concerning this situation, and for the Plains the concern is more for the cold and wind chills than with the snow locally. Some January air pressure records are possible in Indiana on Friday.

It’s a rainbow of colors of all the alerts…

Locally we have this…

This is all connected to the storm to be blizzard and the two Arctic surges. I showed you #1 above, now see what’s happening with #2 surge.

Temperatures are in RED. Now we’re seeing the -15 to -25° showing up in Canada and it’s colder farther north and as I illustrated for you yesterday. That is draining into the US over the coming days.

So, let’s show you the surge coming. Theses are temperature anomalies heading toward the region. Remember Barney the Dinosaur? Kids love(d) him.

Well, the air coming our way, in relation to average, is “Barney” purple, and that’s not a good thing in the dead of winter!

I don’t think Barney would approve, and neither will most of you.

Overnight as the cold front edges closer we should have some “mild” air in the 30s hang on through 12AM. I expect to see some rain/sleet develop with will be more snow toward northern Missouri in the deeper cold air

The air above is will be several degrees above freezing at 12AM and really won’t support snow till after 3AM or so.

Then we should get some lighter snow showers for several hour before daybreak, but the overall amounts look light, so the snow aspect looks minor.

With that said… IF we do get moisture and wetness/melted snow on the roads, and it doesn’t dry out in time with the tanking temperatures, that could lead to a flash freeze in the morning, especially on untreated surfaces.

I talked about this last night on the news.

So, here is roughly where we are toward 8AM Friday:

Yeah, that’s cold. Not crazy for January, but then temperatures really struggle to go anywhere tomorrow.

Surge #2 moves in on Friday night and that should send us down to near 5° Friday night, and we really won’t recover on Saturday all that much… perhaps to near 10° or so. Game time should be around 1° or so with wind chills around 10-20 below!

Colder temperatures are coming on Sunday as we start sub-zero and struggle. Sub-zero lows are expected on Monday and Tuesday as well.

There may be a brief mild surge on Wednesday back into the 30s, before another possible Arctic surge moves into the region on Thursday or Friday.

At this point there aren’t any snowstorms for the Metro showing up. Weak, fast moving snow chances will be there on Sunday, although I’m not expecting a lot from that at this point, perhaps something more accumulating south of the Metro.

The soon-to-be blizzard will have some unique for mid-January circumstances to work with including unfrozen Great Lake waters. How that comes into play is fascinating to me…

One complication/headache for forecasters (as was the case earlier this week):



Lake Michigan water temperatures are at record warm levels for this time of year since at least the mid-1990s, and the lake is almost completely ice free. #ilwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/rWXrq9Kjtn — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) January 11, 2024 Will that help snow production or hinder it in some areas with a flow off the lake in Eastern Michigan?

This though is going to be crazy to watch unfold.

There is concern for some areas up there towards the Lakes with this being a holiday weekend. A lot of outdoor recreation happens with snowmobilers and skiers. This is going to be a beast of the storm with winds adding to the nastiness.

OK, that’s it for today. I’m going to take a well-deserved blog weekend off, so much writing over the last week-and-a-half! Then again, so many of you are reading and it’s why all of this a labor of love.

The feature photo is from Chip Houser. We had ourselves a sunset last night.

Joe