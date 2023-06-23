A mix of clouds and sunshine start our day today and there are actually some showers off towards the west and southwest of KC as I start this blog.

They won’t last for too much longer though. Overall there are changes coming to the weather around theses parts and perhaps two surges of heat heading this way over the next week.

What there isn’t for now is widespread rains. Once again, as I’ve written about all week…rain chances tomorrow, while there, aren’t the greatest and will likely be brief in nature. Coverage may not be that good so tomorrow will be doable.

There could be heat surge #1 tomorrow…ahead of a cold front. Tomorrow may be the hottest day of the year.

It should be more comfortable after that for a few days with lower humidity levels as the dew points come down to more comfortable levels for late June

One sentence forecast: Scattered storms possible tomorrow morning and again later tomorrow afternoon/evening with briefly hot weather.

Discussion:

It’s been an active week of weather around the Plains and especially the southern Plains (heat and some storms) and the Rockies (lots of storms with hail, and flooding mainly). Here is KC we’re mainly dealt with air quality concerns which improved greatly yesterday.

Now we focus mainly on tomorrow. Starting near daybreak with the potential for rain and storms. For most of the week disturbances created from storms in the Rockies have migrated towards the east and then southeast, missing the region by a pretty wide mark.

Last night the miss was closer…and there were some showers/storms into parts of eastern KS west and south of Lawrence this morning. Tonight there is a chance we could see some activity closer to the State line by daybreak in the morning. The chance is there at least…not a huge one but a chance.

Data this morning showing the potential of 2 disturbances, one developing near the KS/CO border this evening…migrating towards central and then fading towards SE KS overnight. The 2nd disturbance may come together in NE Colorado and move through Nebraska overnight.

An arm from that may develop showers/storms in NE KS before daybreak…and some of that could sneak into the region, especially north of the Metro tomorrow morning briefly.

That is rain opportunity #1. Not a great chance but a chance.

The 1st heat surge could could come in after that. IF skies clear out quickly, with southwest winds increasing during the day (perhaps gusting to 25 MPH or so) temperatures potentially can go ballistic on us. Low to mid 90s are on the table for tomorrow I think with dew points increasing through the 60s. Heat indices may approach 100°.

This is heat surge #1. Brief because a cold front will move through and usher in more reasonable air temperature wise and lower dew points with breezy conditions for Sunday. A more pleasant late June day.

Now for the next storm chance. This front will be coming into the heat and somewhat higher dew points…but there are two problems with forecasting widespread storms. 1) is the convergence with the front itself. Southwest winds ahead of the front and west to eventually northwest winds behind the front. That isn’t the greatest set-up. The air isn’t necessarily “colliding” with itself.

This is a bit more of an issue when we consider issue #2…a cap and a pretty decent one too. Temperatures at around 10,000 feet may be in the 50s for most of the afternoon into the evening. That is a problem. Storm formation is tougher when the air aloft is pretty warm, and that is pretty warm. Updrafts get squelched and the clouds have a tough time growing vertically.

IF the cap can break…you can get some pretty explosive development…and perhaps the better chances of this happening are towards north central and northeastern MO. Severe weather is possible with any cap breakage storms. Winds and hail being the 2 main concerns.

As far as a tornadic threat goes…there’s this.

It’s something to watch, again mainly towards the east of the Metro area.

As far as heat surge #2 goes…that may come next Wednesday into Thursday with 92-96° potential before a likely next cold front comes through heading towards NEXT weekend.

A few quick notes before I finish. The tropics. We’ve had Bret and now Cindy be a thing down in the Caribbean and Atlantic. Fueled by record setting Ocean temperatures which are more similar to the peak of the Hurricane season down there as opposed to the early part of the season.

For the first time since 1968, the Atlantic has two named storms in June simultaneously. #Bret #Cindy pic.twitter.com/neOLj6AFmf — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 23, 2023

The water temperatures out there are the driver to this…usually not real supportive at this point of the season for storms like this. There isn’t a lot of shear either although the farther east you go, where Bret is the more shear there is.

For another way of looking at the ongoing North Atlantic sea surface temperature spike, here are the temperatures of the North Atlantic on the Summer solstice, June 21, for every year 1982-2023. pic.twitter.com/sbbJb7bhoQ — Prof. Eliot Jacobson (@EliotJacobson) June 23, 2023

We’re not exactly sure why the waters out there have gotten so warm so fast this season…there are speculative ideas as I’ve mentioned in the blog previously (a lack of Saharan dust is one idea) but it’s a big thing this season so far.

Bret

Cindy

#Cindy formed a whopping *40 days* before the average date of third named storm formation! Off to the races… https://t.co/7MLDbilrSL pic.twitter.com/El4OLIAMht — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) June 23, 2023

Then there are the Rockies…wow what a month it’s been out there.

The 9.34 inches of rain recorded in June 2023, in Colorado Springs is the most recorded for any month on record! Also, the 14.56 inches of rain recorded in May and June of 2023 is the most rain ever recorded in a 2 month period in Colorado Springs! #cowx https://t.co/NYKZpUCYg6 pic.twitter.com/sPT7moFiEC — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 22, 2023

The Denver area got hit again yesterday with a tornado on the southside near Highlands Ranch, CO. An EF1

Mostly tree and fence damage was noted from that.

The Red Rocks region was hit by another storm…this time though they got concert goers out in time.

BTW they’re still evaluating the Matador, TX tornado. That report should come out this afternoon.

The feature photo comes from @swillis524 out towards Melvern Lake.

Joe