It’s going to be another day of above average temperatures in KC today. That has been the them really for most of the mid to late fall season…and with winter coming in less than 10 days…and with the FOX 4 winter forecast out last week I thought today’s blog would take a deeper dive into some of the things that I’m watching for the upcoming winter season.

I’ve had some successes with winter forecasts (final snow totals @ KCI) and some miserable failures. Comes with the territory of forecasting one parameter for one spot (snow). It was I think last year where I would’ve had a great winter forecast EXCEPT KCI had a 7″ snowstorm while St Joe, 20 miles north had flurries. Take that away and my forecast would’ve been nearly nails.

I’m not bitter at all…lol.

So what about this season. Well the last 60 days or so…from a temperature standpoint has been above average for most areas of the Plains.

The month of October was 1.6° above average, November was 1.9° above average and December is running more than 4.5° above average.

We’ve roughly had, Since 10/1…30 days below average, 2 days at average and 47 days above average…so it’s been generally mild for the last 2 1/2 months (really all year).

From a moisture standpoint…there has been some better moisture roughly up the I-35 corridor…over the last couple of months in relation to average.

Clearly the situation down in the Deep South isn’t good. It’s been rough down there all year leading to low water levels along the MS River Valley.

OK so that’s where we’re been.

Where are we going, which is sort of the crux of the blog.

Here are some of the big picture items…some of this I’ve blogged about in the past.

El Nino. I’ve blogged about this extensively in the past. Here is a link to a blog back in November. In a nutshell El Nino represents a warming of the equatorial pacific waters. It’s typically a periodic thing and has been happening for centuries. Some are more pronounced than others and they can and often do affect weather patterns across the northern hemisphere. Their effects here in the Plains are somewhat muddled. Typically producing milder than average winters but they aren’t the snow killers that some may think. This particular El Nino is a strong one.

Strong El Ninos do tend to have bigger effects on jet stream patterns. With that said though…this is a more unique El Nino but why?

Let’s compare what’s happening in the Pacific in terms of water temperature anomalies to another very strong El Nino…and that was 1997-98. It’s in the top part of the next 2 maps…with the current one (same as above) on the bottom. What do you notice?

See all the blues/greens in the top one…back in 1997. That represents areas of cooler waters compared to average. There are more dramatic contrasts on the top image compared to the bottom one (current). This is one of the reasons why the earth is potentially having it’s hottest year known in modern times…the oceans are really warmer than average in most of the world.

Why is this important? Well weather loves contrasts…energetic weather loves bigger contrasts. With the waters in the Pacific all running milder than average…I think there are different end games to this El Nino compared to previous El Ninos. Again these maps above just show anomalies. The waters in the northern Pacific aren’t the same temperatures as down towards the equator. They obviously are much colder but just NOT AS COLD as typical. Look at the difference in the Atlantic as well. All of this feeds back into the atmosphere in ways that we know about and ways that we don’t.

These warmer than average waters though certainly contribute more water vapor to the atmosphere in general which means wetter storms when storms are better organized. Wetter storms create heavier rains and heavier snows.

So what is the typical effects of these El Ninos…here is the standard playbook. From NOAA

To me at least…with all these different flavors of El Nino…there are different results. (via Jan Null)

So I want to show you the variety of snow totals for the Strong to very strong El Ninos…the red marks below are the ones to look at.

Notice the variety…from a low of 5.9″ to a high of 26.3″ and these are just since the early 80s.

What I’m trying to show here is that El Nino is NOT the death of all snow in KC…previous ones have produced.

Take a look at this graphic…showing the precipitation for every El Nino winter since 1950

A LOT of variety…

2) OK…next…actual storms.

There have been some…and as I’ve written about over the past 6 weeks or so they have taken some nice storm tracks for us to get decent snows EXCEPT there hasn’t been cold air to really work into the storms. I can think of at least 3 that have been interesting and would’ve produced OK snow totals IF there was cold air. So the storms are sort of there I think and will be there, especially in January and February.

So with that said…we need some cold air to make the “magic” happen…and that obviously hasn’t been around this month and with most of the really cold air over on the other side of the world and not really showing any signs of coming towards us for at least the next 10+ days…it’s really tough to see how we get much of any snow this month unless something happens during the last week of December. By the way the overnight GFS is throwing some monkey wrenches into the warm pattern heading towards Christmas. Doubt though if it’s correct.

So essentially we’ve lost about a month of snow potential. Not great for snow lovers. My thoughts though are that this will be changing…and cold air will eventually work into the pattern but likely not after Christmas I think. It needs to get colder for us to have better chances to tap into that chilly air to get snow production.

As I mentioned last week I think this is more of a back side winter…and the worst may occur over a 6 week period perhaps towards 1/5-10 through mid February.

3) The Polar Vortex. You’ve heard of this before with hype filled click bait headlines. Basically when the Polar Vortex is strong…cold air typically remains bottled up in the northern latitudes. When weaker…cold air can break free, like water breaking free from a dam break and flow southwards. There is some research that suggests that during El Nino years, especially the stronger ones…that the polar vortex remains strong into January before weakening in February.

This is interesting to me…and would tend to favor a more back-loaded winter.

4) Next is the changing climate.

Yes it’s changing and it’s affecting the overall snows in the Plains and elsewhere. Take a look at this next map…

Changes in snowfall (in inches per decade) between 1959 and 2023. Across most of the United States—Alaska being the major exception—snowfall has declined (brown colors). NOAA Climate.gov map, based on ERA5 data from 1959-2023 analyzed by Michelle L’Heureux.

All that brown means snow totals are fading. There absolutely can still be huge years in there but there is a trend towards a decrease over the last 60+ years. Heck in the chart above showing all the snow totals at KCI, and using 18.2″ as the average for a season (1991-2020)…we have 23 winters below average and 18 above if I did my math right and just this century…7 winters with under 10″!

This blog is getting too long.

There are other parameters to look at…but the ones above are just a few of the ones that I contributed to my ideas regarding the snow forecast. I can keep writing but as I mentioned the blog is getting too long to begin with.

So this is why I came up with this forecast…

We’ve already had 2.2″ and we’re going to need to have some real snows in JAN/FEB to make this even realistic. I was actually going to go about 25% lower or so…but I’m still keeping in mind that tracks of these previous storms that have been really good…and when cold air eventually gets into the pattern we may be in business.

I think though it’s going to take awhile for that too happen.

IF we’re still waiting in late January for arctic air pushes…we aren’t likely to get close to my forecast and this may be an overall very warm winter. Heck this month alone may be enough to give us a warmer than average winter (through late FEB at least).

So there you have it…if you’ve reached this point of the blog…congrats and thanks for reading!

