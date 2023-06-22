KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a bright Thursday in the region with more warm temperatures and the hope today is some better air quality. We don’t have an ozone alert today, unlike the last several days. As a matter of fact, yesterday was the worst air quality day of the week so far.

The sun will be out and our weather won’t be changing today or tomorrow really. Highs should be well into the 90s with dew points that will be tolerable for summer in the Plains. The weekend (mainly Saturday) is still an issue to figure out. The threat of storms will be with us, but depending on how things play out during the morning, the storms may just be rain makers or they could be a bit more potent.

One sentence forecast: Still watching the Saturday chances, but overall remaining warm to hot through next week.

Severe weather around the U.S.:

Yesterday there was all sorts of nasty weather from Texas through Colorado: strong to severe storms were producing tornados, large damaging and injuring hail, and strong straight-line winds. In Texas, intense heat once again set records.

The biggest tornado of the day was the Matador, Texas tornado. This small community of under 600 about 65 miles northeast of Lubbock was devastated by a higher-end strength tornado that came from the north to the south. This may have been the strongest tornado to hit Texas in decades. It was a monster killing at least four and injuring at least 10. The tornado was mostly wrapped in rain it appears. I’ve seen a couple of pictures of it, but so far no real video of it. It was also producing 2 to 4-inch hailstones as well.

It continued to move southwards and was producing strong straight-line winds gusting to almost 110 mph in spots. The storm tops were close to 65,000 feet, about 12 miles up. That is a monster storm!

Unreal! 4" hail, 100mph and 109mph wind gusts were reported near the town of Jayton TX! pic.twitter.com/hkESlRJQ5O — Vortix (@VortixWx) June 22, 2023

Unrelated to that storm, the Houston area went through some big storms with winds gusting to 97 mph. Those winds were the highest recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in their history.

At 9:04 PM CDT, we observed a wind gust of 97mph at Bush Intercontinental Airport (KIAH) as strong storms impacted the area. This is the highest gust ever recorded at that site since observations began in 1969, surpassing the 82mph gust during Hurricane Ike in 2008. #houwx #txwx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 22, 2023

In case you missed it, Del Rio reached 115 deg F today! This is the warmest temperature ever recorded at Del Rio. (records go back to Dec 1905 at Del Rio) The previous record was 113 deg F set just yesterday. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/J8mwpZreXv — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile intense heat continues in central and western Texas especially. High heat indices are an issue in eastern Texas. The result of all those storms were hundreds of thousands without power last night and this morning as well. This morning Harris County (Houston area) still has over 100K without power.

Meanwhile in Colorado, strong storms, heavy rains, and larger hailstones were an issue. Sadly this affected the Red Rocks area, an area that has many concerts. This happened during a concert and concert-goers didn’t have enough time to shelter from the storm. At least 90 people were injured by hail, upwards of egg-sized, as the storms pelted concertgoers trying to take cover. There was no real shelter for them as the storm was coming into the area.

At 9:26 PM MDT, Red Rocks Park [Jefferson Co, CO] Public reports Hail of egg size (E2.00 inch). *** 90 INJ *** Numerous reports of ping pong to 2 inch diameter hail in Red Rocks park. At least several dozen injuries treated on scene, with 7… https://t.co/ZhwzvIlsqg pic.twitter.com/wPZhrmLNIQ — IEMBot BOU (@iembot_bou) June 22, 2023

Some who were struck were bleeding, many have welts and lumps from the falling hailstones. The speed of those falling hailstones isn’t totally known, but estimates range from 50-75 mph a piece and there were thousands of them falling.

A bad situation that will have repercussions for outdoor concert venues not only there, but perhaps in other parts of the country as well. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued about 10 minutes before hand, but this storm was producing copious lightning as it approached, regardless of the hail production. It’s just not possible in some venues to get people out of the venue to the relative safety of cars in less than 10 minutes.

Expect lots of lawsuits from this one storm there.

Rain chances in KC

So with all this active weather, heat, storms, tornadoes and flooding rains in Colorado, here we are quiet as a church mouse and really just dealing with air quality concerns this week.

What about the rain chances. Well we need it for sure. The latest drought report is out today with an increase in drought conditions mainly towards the north of the metro and an expansion of the nastier drought conditions towards the U.S. 50 corridor area.

On the Kansas side:

Wherever you see the yellow color represents a worsening of drought conditions.

So we could use some rain. While areas northwest of Interstate 35 in the metro aren’t that bad, during this time of the year with the intense sunshine and the long daylight hours, we go through soil moisture quickly. It’s also the end stages of the second-wettest month of the year as well after May. We average about 1 1/4 inches per week. Some have gotten that, but many haven’t.

The next chance will come early Saturday and is tentative. Some scattered activity is possible as an expected complex of storms moves through the Plains towards the I-80 corridor. How that complex potentially alters the atmosphere around us that day will affect our later day chances of storms, and the potential strength of said storms. Too many debris clouds, less instability, weird outflows could partly play a role in what happens and where.

If we manage to really heat up (90 degrees or so) and get the juicy dew points in place, we could be set up for stronger or severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center is watching this potential locally, although I’m not sold at this point for the metro at least. Perhaps better chances towards the north and northeast of Kansas City. Hail and stronger winds are the main threats to watch for.

It’s something to at least pay attention to. Sunday does look to be the drier of the two weekend days right now.

Next week looks hot to potentially very hot.

