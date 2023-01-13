We’re now approaching the halfway point to meteorological winter in Kansas City. This started on December 1st and runs through the last day of February…and here we sit at a whopping 1.7″ of snow officially at KCI.

There is no snow expected for the next 5 days…there is a system we’re watching towards next Thursday morning…we’ll see about that…but at least as we get towards the weekend it will be warmer again.

Forecast:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid 30s. Where clouds hang tougher it won’t be that warm. Light winds

Tonight: Fair and chilly with lows in the lower 20s

Tomorrow: Sunshine with increasing winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50°

Sunday: Increasing clouds and windy. Highs in the mid 50s

Discussion:

So let’s start with the snow aspect of the blog.

There we are…at 16th…for the least amount of snow through mid January. There are signs as I mentioned yesterday…in the bigger picture of things…that we may be more favorably set up for various systems coming through with colder air nearby.

For sure this weekend though ahead of our next storm that is impacting California (again) we’re going to warm up. this afternoon skies are finally breaking up…although the clouds may be much slower to break up farther west of KC. Temperatures are responding with us near 32° at noon.

We’ll tank tonight…but southerly winds should temper the freefall towards daybreak and the south winds tomorrow will be on the increase during the day tomorrow which will allow temperatures to moderate nicely in the afternoon after a cold start.

Sunday will be windy and warmer with increasing clouds…highs could push 60° but I’m concerned about the cloud cover situation. We’re now into the coldest time of the year and dense clouds will cut our potential I think. Dew points will be increasing rather well later in the day into the overnight on Monday early morning and there should be at least some scattered showers moving through the region.

The storm in question is going to dump again in California. Take a look at the precipitation forecast through the weekend…

Once again 2-5+” of rain near the coastal areas with heavy mountain snows again in the Sierras.

That system will impact us and by Monday morning be up towards the I-80 corridor.

Because of that trajectory…we’re going to get dry slotted early Monday…so the window for us to get rain is a short one (of any significance) and it just doesn’t look overly promising to get more than 1/10″ or so…if even that.

The air behind the storm, with little to no Canadian air to work with isn’t very cold…and temperatures will again be above average on Monday into Wednesday of next week ahead of another storm. That storm (the likely last in the Pacific onslaught) will need to be watched because it should track a bit farther south than the soon to be early Monday system.

That may allow some colder air to work into the circulation. Again though how much can happen and switchover before the storm exits next Thursday remains to be seen. The GFS today is a bit on the bullish side for some snow prospects. Notice the change in the positioning compared to Monday’s system (from 20,000 feet at least)

It’s not overly deep…and it may be weakening so I’m not exactly thrilled with the set up for snow…but it’s something to watch Wednesday night just in case.

Bless it’s heart…the GFS model (deterministic) has a 5-10″ snowstorm centered on the I-70 corridor…so let’s see what it’s ensembles are putting out.

For the time period in question only 5 of the 30 runs or so give us any snow…and most are very little in that timespan. So let’s keep the horses in the barn for awhile on this.

The Canadian has something but it’s all up across northern MO although it’s ensembles are a bit more south and somewhat bullish for some snow.

It’s something to watch but really I won’t expect full clarity on it till Monday.

So it goes with snow in these parts.

The feature photo comes from Mary Jo Seever up in Cummings

Where the buffalo roam

Have a great weekend.

Joe