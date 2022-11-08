We’re starting the day with lots of clouds in the region and those clouds may tend to hang on for awhile today with perhaps some occasional breaks. A very weak disturbance may trigger a few very fleeting showers somewhere in the region this afternoon but they should only produce a few hundredths of an inch or so of rain…if that, as they zip towards the northeast.

Warmer air is starting to move back into the region. Last night temperatures initially fell but leveled out with the clouds in the region. The warmest day will likely be tomorrow…although clouds may temper the expected highs at this point. With the cold front scheduled to move into the area in the early afternoon Thursday, while starting warm, temperatures will start falling in the mid to late afternoon from KC northwestwards…and so begins the mostly cold forecast for about 10+ days as temperatures will be more December like than November-ish.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a small chance that any one spot sees some rain in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s…breezy as well.

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. Steady temperatures near 60°

Tomorrow: Hopefully we can crack open some holes in the clouds…if so, highs should pop well into the 70s. The record is 78°. Gusts 30-40 MPH possible

Thursday: High chance of rain developing…after highs in the 70s turning colder with temperatures dropping later in the afternoon into the 50s then 40s. Windy too.

Discussion:

I’ve gotten a few shots of the eclipse this morning. For some…it worked out…for others too many clouds. So it goes with gulf moisture streaming northwards.

This morning there ae a couple of small disturbances caught in the moisture feed down towards OK…moving towards the ENE. It’s not out of the question that one of these could create a couple of showers locally later today. Again don’t cancel plan based on this small chance for any one spot. Here’s radar from Pleasant Hill.

We’ll see how much sunshine we can end up getting today, if any. There are some thin spots in the clouds this morning…but there is a lot of moisture streaming northwards this morning as well.

This morning the 8AM surface map shows much higher dew point south of the region. Dew point in the 50s and 60s are down towards OK and TX…they’re not really coming northwards up the State Line at this point because our winds are persistent from the ESE direction. That is actually circulating some low level dry air into the region this morning.

Dew points may increase later today…perhaps into the upper 40s but we won’t get the juicier dew points here till later tomorrow morning and we should see dewpoints between 60-65° or so tomorrow afternoon…so that will help to make it feel like a bit of spring in the area…with strong winds as well.

Temperatures tomorrow will be connected to breaks in the clouds…for some…it’s possible highs are only near 70°…for others…temperatures may be well into the 70s. The record is 78° in 1999. We’ll see…it could be close…the clouds though may make that record a bit harder to come by.

The average high for tomorrow is 56°…so we’ll be well above that, not only tomorrow but Thursday as well.

Then the bigger change. Our strong cold front will be slicing into the Plains. This morning the front is across the northern Rockies.

Temperatures behind that front are pretty darn cold…by early November standards.

8AM temperatures

10 to almost 20 BELOW 0 across the US/Canada border

That cold air is gradually oozing southeastwards…you can see the anomalies nationwide here…they’re pretty impressive.

Reds and oranges are milder than average…greens/blues/purples are way colder than average.

This contrast at the surface helps to set up a likely big snowstorm, if not blizzard over the next couple of days as a strong area of low pressure…a surface storm feeds off these two different air masses.

By Thursday morning…the surface map looks like this…

The blue is snow…heavy too. The orange and pink northwest of the Low is mixed precip or ice potential.

The black lines on the map above are called isobars…or lines of equal pressure. The more isobars packed into a relatively small region…the stronger the winds are. Notice SD/ND…tightly packed isobars with areas of heavy snow…that is a set-up for blizzard conditions.

This morning…Winter Storm Watches are up for the northern Plains area…we’ll see if there are any upgrades tomorrow.

Graphic via Pivotal Weather

So the front will be zipping through the region around lunchtime on Thursday. A small skinny line of rain and storms will likely be connected to the front as it pushes through the area between 11AM and 3PM or so. Instability isn’t that great but there is a lot of wind above us as this happens so a rogue strong wind gust isn’t out of the question. The SPC has placed a large part of the region in a slight risk of severe weather…a brief wind gust to 60 MPH is the main threat.

Areas farther east of the Metro perhaps have a slightly higher risk…we’ll see how this plays out. I’m not convinced right now.

After the frontal passage we should see a 20° drop in temperatures over the course of an hour or so…with strong winds behind the front as well…this should happen during the afternoon on Thursday as the colder air spills into the region.

Also of note is Nicole…with tropical storm warnings in effect for all of the eastern FL coastline.

Nicole has made the conversion to tropical characteristics today with deep convection now around the center of the storm. There should be some decent strengthening as it comes farther westwards…with rather warm waters on it’s approach towards FL

A prolonged easterly wind fetch…some storm surge and seasonal high tides means flooding issues for eastern parts of Florida…and with the shape of the NE FL coastline…it will likely be pretty rough. With the structure of the storm as well…the wind effects will be felt farther north than usual…that is an issue for NE FL into GA as well.

Here is some information from the NWS in Melbourne…

5AM Update | Here are the updated Hurricane Threat & Impact Graphics for east central Florida. To be safe, locations in red should prepare for the potential of extensive wind impacts from hurricane force wind of equivalent Category 1 intensity from Nicole https://t.co/vgAO8KKkvn pic.twitter.com/56Bg0YywbT — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) November 8, 2022

From Jacksonville…

🌀 A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for all of the Atlantic coast in southeast GA and northeast FL as well as within the St. Johns River Basin



🌊 Storm surge can cause major damage to your home and is the greatest threat to life and property #flwx #gawx #jaxwx @JaxReady pic.twitter.com/qey7dGsAdr — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) November 8, 2022

and down the coast from the Miami region.

Associated impacts include life-threatening storm surge flooding, dangerous marine and surf conditions, heavy rainfall, strong sustained winds, and isolated tornadoes.



This graphic includes more detail regarding the timing and extent of these projected hazards. pic.twitter.com/2ApLLl9bek — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 8, 2022

