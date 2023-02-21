Yesterday on twitter I spent some time writing about some potential ways Mother Nature could throw us a few Hail Mary’s for snow since we’re getting well into the 4th quarter of our “snow” game. I thought I might elaborate on that today but I think I’ll wait to do that on Thursday morning instead…since it will be colder and blustery and more “wintery” compared to what’s coming over the next couple of days.

What’s coming is more warmth (yesterday we were in the lower 60s) and tomorrow we may make a serious run towards 70°. That then will switch on Thursday as wind chills in the morning will likely be in the single digits. So a strong cold front is coming later tomorrow evening associated with a strong area of low pressure that will be moving through the region. This will be one of a couple over the coming days with perhaps a stronger one for early next week as well.

Active weather for sure.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild with highs approaching 60°

Tonight: Fair with steady or rising temperatures before clouds thicken up and rain chances increase towards daybreak. Temperatures at daybreak may be near 60°! Windy as well towards daybreak as the warmer air floods in from the south.

Tomorrow: Highest rain chances are in the morning. Temperatures well into the 60s to near 70°. Windy conditions. Then some scattered fast hitting storms are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures start dropping in the evening

Thursday: Much colder and blustery. Winds may gust to 40 MPH with sunshine. Highs only near 32°

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Oh hum…another day with mild temperatures. We’re doing it so frequently at this point it’s more uncommon to write about cold than what this winter has dished out for KC.

Today will be the 14th day with above average temperatures this month in KC…after 25 days in January with above average temperatures and 16 days on December. So that is roughly 57 days out of 82 days this winter with above average temperatures. Pretty remarkable really. This month is over 5° above average and we’ll add a bit more to that over the next 48 hours or so.

Just for a bit of perspective the average high is 46° today and the average low is 25°

The cold shots that we do get…and Thursday and Friday will certainly be winter-ish are short lived typically. They come and they go. It’s been the case all winter and this one will be the same…with moderation and likely above average temperatures for the weekend and perhaps through next week as well despite another strong system coming through the region later Sunday into Monday morning.

This is the 4th time this century that temperatures through the 20th are in the Top 15 of warmest on record. This year we’re 15th…back in 2012 it was warmer, heck even last year it was warmer.

Today will be another day where we may pop to 60° or higher…here are the number of days since 12/1 we’re been 60° or higher…we’re down at 20 this morning BUT if we get 60° today…we go up a notch.

So we have had a lot of mild weather. Perhaps you’re noticing some of this on your gas/electric bill, although whatever saving we may have seen is likely being gobbled up by the price increase over the past year or so.

Interesting weather though is going to be moving through the middle part of the country and since I like snow in the winter…let’s start there because it will be ALL well towards the north of the region

This morning there are numerous watches/warnings and advisories out around the country.

The ones to the north…in pink are winter storm warnings and in orange are blizzard warnings. This is going to be one heck of a storm towards the I-90 corridor.

Here is the NWS forecast…

and here is a close-up of MN and central and northern WI

I was sort of surprised by this though…for the Twin Cities area…all these years and all those snow storms…and this may end up in the Top 5…from the NWS in the Twin Cities area this morning

On the southern end of the accumulating snows…comes ice…and enough that with wind there could be some issues towards the OH Valley region and the Lakes area as well

This is all connected to an ejecting storm that will be moving through.

On the warmer side of the storm (us) we see gulf moisture surging north tonight as dew points will be popping into the 50s by daybreak…so temperatures will be rising later today as the dew points for the temperatures upwards…and by daybreak we are roughly here.

Near 60°…wow! Perhaps warmer. Note the contrast between us and Des Moines. Notice the northern Plains more than -10° below…impressive contrast.

With a surface map showing the fronts…

There should be at least some scattered showers out there in the morning.

During the morning as well IF some storms get going towards SE KS and NE OK and move towards the northeast…there sound be a few strong storms mixed in. Winds are the main threats.

Some afternoon activity is possible as well…although a bit more questionable. The cold front that will wipe away the warmer weather during the day is likely to move into the region in the mid afternoon and there should be some instability to work with since we’ll be close to 70° with decent dew points and somewhat favorable wind fields…so that will need to be watched for a random severe thunderstorm warning…possible after 3PM or so for an hour or 3, especially on the MO side.

Then temperatures will start dropping near sunset…and keep going down into Thursday morning before recovering somewhat in the afternoon thanks to a lot of sunshine.

Like so many of these cold shots though…by later Friday afternoon the colder air is retreating away…really incredible as milder air starts moving back northwards aloft at least. It will take a bit of time for that milder air to be realized at the surface though…so Friday is chilly with a very cold start…

There is one issue to watch as we again make the transition from cold to warm heading into the weekend. As the warmer air returns moisture below 5,000 feet or so will start moving northwards later in the day. It is possible we could see freezing mist/drizzle develop on Friday evening or night for several hours. Worth watching.

Then it’s gone and we likely are back into the 40s/50s over the weekend.

Another potent storm comes into the region on Monday and we may do that whole warm surge again on Sunday night with fast moving rains.

Like I said…it’s active.

Still though no snow expected for days to come locally. Really there aren’t any chances into early March to hold out much hope for. We may have to wait at least till NEXT weekend for the chance and good luck with that prospect right now. It just isn’t promising right now.

As I mentioned I’ll dive deeper into how this may change in March…in Thursday’s blog. At least there may be some potential BUT we’re going to be getting really late into the snow window for me to get my hopes up for.

The feature photo comes from Anne Bishop down in Greenwood, MO yesterday. These clouds were generated by a gravity wave that moved across the region.

From a satellite perspective…this is what it looked like

Joe