KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve enjoyed three straight days of pretty comfortable weather around these parts. Today though, while typical for July, will be hotter. Tomorrow, depending on a few factors, potentially is even hotter and more humid than today.

As I wrote about yesterday, there is some serious heat building out in the western U.S. deserts. Phoenix, Arizona, yesterday made it to 110 degrees for the 11th-straight day. The record is 18.

There are some signs that towards the middle of next week some of that more extreme heat may migrate towards the central U.S. So far the hottest we’ve been this year is 96 degrees at KCI (officially). Johnson County, Kansas, airports though have hit 100 degrees a couple of times.

We’ve hit 90-plus degrees so far eight times this year. The average through a whole year is around 41. This is actually about five days through yesterday below average. We’ll tack on a couple of more starting today I think.

All this heat and building humidity may create big storms tomorrow, somewhere in the region, and there is a risk of stronger storms and gustier winds tomorrow.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: More seasonable heat and humidity today and tomorrow with still iffy storm chances in the metro.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Kansas City Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and hotter, but really seasonable for mid-July with highs near or into the lower 90s.

Tonight: Storm risks, especially in northern Missouri, before daybreak. There may be a few showers locally towards daybreak tomorrow. Lows will be warmer likely into the low-to-mid-70s.

Tomorrow: This is a tricky thunderstorm forecast because outflow from the northern Missouri/Iowa storms may flow into the region setting up a boundary nearby. This boundary could separate the 93-100-degree air from the 85-90-degree air. Where it sets up could provide the focus to stronger-to-severe thunderstorms nearby. Dew points will be also dependent on that boundary as well. Higher dew points will mean heat indices approaching 105-110 degrees. The storms (if they form) may be more later in the day or tomorrow evening. We have to play this day by ear.

Thursday: Only a 20% chance of a storm, seasonably warm and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Thought we’d start the blog today with something that I mentioned at the top: the number of 90-plus-degree days so far this year. We’re actually below average. Data is for KCI, the official weather observation of Kansas City.

Eight days so far, not including today.

It’s not unprecedented though. Heck look at 2004: We had none through the 10th and there are six years since 2000 that we’ve had fewer. Regardless, it’s not been too bad of a summer so far from a heat standpoint.

Weather around the U.S.

Yesterday I set up the western heat as well. I did a bit more research into this regarding the Phoenix area and stumbled into this stat.

We all know Phoenix gets brutally hot in the summer. today was the 11th straight day of 110°+ and IF they do that tomorrow, they may do it for the rest of the week. The record is 18. What's interesting is this occurrence of these streaks since 2000. #azwx JL pic.twitter.com/yAjYwd5m7h — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 11, 2023

Basically there is a fingerprint of hot, longer-duration, extreme heat with six relatively recent years showing up in the top 10 with data going back to 1933. Yesterday was day 11. So this is tied for the fifth-longest streak of 110 degrees or higher.

Today they may straddle the 110-degree mark. If they can hit it today (and it will be close), they are almost a lock into early next week of attaining 110-plus-degree which will challenge the record of 18 straight days of 110-plus-degree.

Meanwhile you’ve likely seen the devastation that was written about yesterday in northern New England. Vermont is a mess of flooding today, and more rain is possible. Communities are flooded out and a major dam is now 4-5 feet (as of this morning) from being overtopped and will possibly be opening up a flood gate to release more water downstream.

This is discouraging:

Flood reports since Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Tp1qKnoCao — Greg Carbin ☮️ (@GCarbin) July 11, 2023

From the city of Montpelier, Vermont:

Numerous rivers up there are in moderate-to-major flood stage, with some exceeding their all-time highs.

We have a sister station up, ABC22/FOX44, there covering all of this flooding.

Here are some pictures from that area, and more information about Montpelier, Vermont, and what they’re up against.

Another bad day and bad week up there.

Kansas City humidity, rain

Back home, our dewpoints this morning are near 70 degrees so you can feel a difference to the air out there. As temperatures heat up more today, it will feel more like normal July weather in the region.

Yesterday we saw storms fire off towards the Interstate 80 corridor, but as they came south off of a cold front that really wasn’t moving, the storms weakened as they moved into warmer air aloft (the cap) and couldn’t sustain themselves.

The bigger storms were out west towards central Kansas where rains of a few hundredths to 3/4 inch or so helped them out.

All we got was blow-off cloud cover locally.

The weather map this morning shows that same front up there:

Notice the dew points in green, well into the 60s and 70s south of the front and lower (50s) north of the front in the drier air.

Strong storms tonight will develop in the Dakotas behind that front and drop towards the east-southeast/southeast. Here is the HRRR model for 3 a.m. Wednesday morning:

These storms should weaken as they drop towards the Iowa border and fizzle out to some extent. The big issue is will they throw an outflow boundary southwards. Those storms are a long way from the I-70 corridor, but the HRRR model at least does throw some sort of boundary and moves that towards the south of the metro. This might be too aggressive.

The morning run of the hi-res NAM keeps this boundary closer to the Iowa border north of the metro. But it also develops a new cluster of storms in Nebraska and drops those through the metro near lunch tomorrow. One of our internal models did this as well last night.

If this is reality, then tomorrow won’t be overly hot as rain-cooled air comes in and keeps temperatures below 90 degrees in the afternoon and squashes the heat towards southern Kansas. The lower-resolution NAM model this morning has evening storms up north and east of the area. Downtown and southwards could be near or even above 100 degrees, and heat indices surging to 110 to 115 degrees. Scattered convection could develop later in the day in the intense heat with some sort of boundary coming through towards evening.

All that heat and dew points in the mid-70s (sultry) would set us up for stronger-to-severe storms somewhere in the region with some hail and bigger winds on the table for tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center is watching this potential as well.

I’m just not confident in the timing for tomorrow’s storms. I think some sort of split between the HRRR model and the hi-res NAM is perhaps the best course in my opinion. That would indicate perhaps a few isolated, not-a-big-deal morning showers, with a possibility of bigger storms later in the day. Does this mean we all get rain (needed or not)? Nope!

Those could be some pretty nasty storms later tomorrow with the heat building in from the south and those ripe dew points. We’re just going to have to nowcast our way through tomorrow. As I mentioned on the news yesterday, this will be an evolving forecast for tomorrow especially.

Another setup is presenting itself for Friday. Let’s get through tomorrow before we dive in on that potential.

There is also a developing story out towards coastal waters of Florida. Crazy hot water temperatures… we may dive in on that tomorrow or Thursday. It’s not a good situation because if the water there remains that warm for a length of time, it bleaches the coral and in many cases that coral dies.

The feature photo comes from Darius T.

Joe