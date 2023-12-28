Got to say, Kansas City…Two days of snow, almost 48 straight hours…at times moderate and all we can muster is around 1″ in spots, perhaps close to two up north and most of that is all gone now as the sun is trying to make a bit of an appearance today.

That takes some bad mojo for snow lovers who like to see a blanket of snow out there. For those who hate the snow though, if you’re going to get snow, that’s the way to roll.

Temperatures between 31-35° with snow rates just barely heavy enough to accumulate on the above freezing ground/roads. Just means a lot of wetness out there overall.

Now the battle begins between milder air fighting back in and occasional cold shots from the north that won’t be lasting. Another one is due in time for the football game on Sunday.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s

Tonight: Variable clouds and chilly with lows in the 30° range. There may be a few flurries, especially on the MO side

Friday: Somewhat better with highs in the lower 40s

Saturday: Milder with highs in the upper 40s

Sunday: Blustery and colder with highs near freezing

Discussion:

There are firsts for everything…and at least in my time here in KC…snowing from 2AM on the 26th through 6AM this morning…ranging from flurries to moderate snow at times…and only getting about 1″ officially at KCI…that is something else. I don’t think I’ve seen that before…so many hours of continuous snow and so little accumulation. Heck most of it is all gone…melted away.

It continues to show how tough it is around here to get a real snowstorm for whatever reason. Data today shows really no prospects at least through next week, and perhaps beyond. Here is a look at the EURO and GFS ensembles. Ensembles are usually helpful. Why?

Because global models generate separate forecasts (ensemble members) to address underlying uncertainties in the input data such limited coverage, instruments or observing systems biases, and the limitations of the model itself. The average of the ensemble members using a probabilistic approach gives a much better look at what might happen.

The GFS ensemble has 30 members, the ECMWF ensemble has 51 members. So you can get a better idea of the range of possibilities from one extreme to the other. When the vast majority of the “members” aren’t too supportive of anything significant…well…prospects don’t look too good.

EURO ensembles

GFS ensembles…



You can see about 3 EURO members and 3 GFS members are throwing some big snows our way.

Last night’s operational GFS model through 2 wildly different solutions out there…take a look with the slider bar. It was sniffing on a mid January snowstorm.

Slide right for the run from yesterday evening and left for the late night run. Now you see it, now you don’t.

Could something be on the table after the 10th — maybe, but don’t get your hopes too high.

With that said though, and as mentioned yesterday, there will be cold air getting more into the pattern. Favorable indices that I look at, including the NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) and the AO (Arctic Oscillation) are going to be favorable for colder air to start draining into and through Canada.

The Greenland Block feature is going to be popping. That along with a big upper level ridge in AK should promote bitter cold air drainage into Canada and that can be brought southwards with better set-ups for snow. Below you can see the “warm” colors of the ridge/block over Greenland and also over AK.

That’s warmer air aloft building over northern Canada and that forces colder air southwards.

Again though we need a storm to tap into this contrast…to increase the snow cover up north and even into Canada to get the air up there even colder to allow better drainage southwards. That all remains to be seen.

Again though to reiterate…January will not be like December. We’re 7.5° above average through yesterday…just remarkable.

Take a look at where we stand through yesterday…

Fascinating to see two other recent Decembers above us.

January won’t be this warm…but there will be some milder days through mid month at least with occasional cold shots that for at least the next 2 weeks have a tough time sustaining themselves I think.

This though has to change…temperature anomalies…

OK that’s it for today.

The feature photo comes from Brent Hickman down in Belton.

Joe