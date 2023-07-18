One cluster of storms is missing us towards the east this morning while another one may affect parts of the area towards later this morning and early this afternoon. Right now it doesn’t appear as if this cluster will be severe although a few wind gusts and some small hail are possible.

Last night was concerned that we would see another potential bow echo move through parts of the region, thankfully that didn’t pan out and instead more areas are seeing rain, especially in the worst of the drought region towards the southeast of the Metro.

The weather may settle a bit over the coming days with seasonal or even a bit below average temperatures into the weekend.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: Another chance of storms develops later this morning and early this afternoon with below average highs today.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Another storm chance, especially from the Metro northwards. Not as hot as yesterday with highs 80-85°. Still muggy though

Tonight: Fair and seasonable with lows in the upper 60s

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a small chance of a later day storm. Highs in the mid-upper 80s

Thursday: About the same with highs in the mid to upper 80s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Thankfully the complex of storms that were developing in the central Plains never really got they’re act together as they dropped down the MO River Valley earlier this morning. There is another one though that will whip through the region later this morning. Not for all though. Here is radar to help you out with the storms progress.

The 1st cluster of storms near daybreak did produce 60 MPH winds into Pettis county though .

Speaking of stronger storms…yesterday evening was a big one for hail in Cass County. Storms erupted with heat and instability, along with various boundaries late yesterday afternoon and went on to produce softball to grapefruit sized hail in Cass County, especially around the Garden City area. There were other baseball sized stones towards Harrisonville.

That was impressive as storms soared to 55+K feet into the atmosphere. Which led to this.

Larger than 3" hail earlier from Harrisonville, MO #mowx JL Pic via Sharon Arwick @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/qo6H8ppwTF — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 17, 2023

Still was baseball sized 2 hours after it hit. pic.twitter.com/IHwF6kU660 — Dave Hix (@HHSHix) July 18, 2023

On the NW side of the storm there was some rotation and a lowering with a wall cloud developing.

Thankfully that didn’t turn into anything tornadic. There was actually a storm out towards western KS that was sort of doing the same thing but was even more intense and did produce a tornado I believe, in a weird location of the storm itself.

The storm though did get me thinking…what was the largest hailstone in recorded weather history for MO…well it occurred in 2004 in Meadville, MO…it was 6″ across and 16.5″ in circumference. We’ve had 5″ stones before in the viewing area but they’re rare occurances.

Today will be the 19th straight day with 110°+ temperatures in Phoenix. This is something that hasn’t happened before to our knowledge. This was sent out yesterday.

As of 12:15 PM MST today, we hit our 18th consecutive day of high temperatures at or above 110F in Phoenix. This ties the previous record set back in 1974. We are very likely to break the record tomorrow. #azwx pic.twitter.com/UXeU2zulz0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2023

So as far as the rest of the day goes…the next complex of rain and some thunderstorms (so far not severe) is moving down from NE KS and SE NE. These may move through areas from KC northwards over the coming hours. Hopefully just some good rain from this and nothing much more.

Then tomorrow, there isn’t really a focus right now for organized storms. There may be a few pop-ups in the heating of the day although the heating won’t be as strong as typical in July because of an east wind. There also may be somewhat of a cap out there as well.

There is the potential for some additional activity tomorrow night and very early Thursday but overall Thursday looks OK as well.

The feature photo comes from Kelly Cowan…from the Cass County storm.

Joe