Not too bad out there this morning but it’s still VERY muggy. There was so much humidity in the air last night that the morning lows never really dropped below the low to mid 70s…it was pretty thick out there with off and on sprinkles.

Todays weather will feature more sunshine and a subtle, but by tonight noticeable drying trend to the feel of the air. This will create some pleasant conditions tomorrow afternoon especially and allow the overnight night lows to drop a bit more.

The only real thing to hang our hat on in the forecast appears to be the developing heat for next week. It starts to really build in on Tuesday and maxes after that for several days…heat and humidity will be the theme for the hottest time of the year it appears heading into the last days of July.

One sentence forecast: Increasing sunshine with muggy conditions for most of the day but gradual improvement tonight.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, seasonable and humid with highs into the upper 80s. Muggy as well.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lower dew points translating into more comfortable air. Lows near 70

Tomorrow: There may be a few brief areas of drizzle or light showers around from KC southwards…then variable PM clouds and not as steamy. Highs in the low to mid 80s

Saturday/Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out this weekend but overall not bad with highs into the upper 80s.

Discussion:

A brief note that I will be heading to the Boston area this weekend for a graphics conference. I’ll be away into next Wednesday so no blogs early next week. With all the likely heat building in though there may not be a lot to write about anyway. :)

This morning we have generally north winds. Usually that means cooler and drier air moving in and that, in time, will happen. The thing about north winds though during this time of the year is sometimes they don’t immediately bring in the drier air. Why?

Because of this.

Corn.

Now your saying to yourself…that’s crazy. Understandable…but keep in mind there is a lot of farmland out there, especially into Iowa…and one of many things Iowa does well is farm corn. Last year close to 12.4 million acres of corn were harvested.

Have you driven around our area…the corn, where the drought hasn’t been as much of an issue is now growing nicely and probably 5-6 feet high in many spots. That corn sucks up moisture from the soil…and also releases moisture into the air. As a matter of fact almost 99% of the water sucked up by corn is put back into the atmosphere by a process called transpiration.

Transpiration is when water vapor is “exhaled” by a plant. So with a typical corn plant taking in an incredible near gallon of water from the soil and then putting that moisture back out as water vapor…the moisture content of the air increases where there is a lot of corn! This is very apparent often in western and southwestern IA.

This morning there are still dew points in the 70s in the region but the farther north you get towards the north of the I-80 corridor the dew points drop off nicely. Here is a dew point analysis with the green lines/numbers showing the dew points. The lower the dew point the more comfortable the air is during this time of the year especially.

Notice how dew points are in the 60s near Lincoln and Omaha? That is somewhat drier air filtering southwards thanks to north winds

The corn is growing like crazy up there and the drier air is actually helping to STILL lower the dew points…so this is a good push of drier air that will be moving in later on today and tonight.

Sometimes we’re not as lucky in the summer with these north winds.

So you should feel a change in the way the air feels tomorrow especially.

Last night and early this morning there were some big rains JUST south of the Metro. Areas 2/3 counties south did very well for rain.

Through 9:15 am Thursday

There are some 2-3″ totals down there.

Via CoCoRaHS

Rockville in St Clair Co had almost 4″

The new drought report came out, this includes moisture through Tuesday…and there was some improvement closer to the Metro with some worsening in the areas off towards the east.

Light green means improvement and yellow is worsening drought

For MO

For KS

So basically the drought is more problematic for areas towards the east of the I-35 corridor. NW of there many areas aren’t even classified in drought conditions.

As far as the heat for next week goes…after more comfortable air into the weekend…although Sunday will likely be seasonably muggy…we should see the heat and mugginess increase heading into the middle of next week.

Notice how the upper air alignment changes from Sunday…

Those H’s are heat domes aloft which translate to hotter than average temperatures on the ground

To next Wednesday evening.

Notice how the western heat dome migrates into the Plains…

Now assuming we don’t get any thunderstorm clusters along the northern edge of the heat dome which may be towards I-80 next week…we will likely see a run of 95-100° days.

There are caveats with this though that the models will have a struggle with and that is thunderstorm clusters riding on the edge of the heat dome on the northern side. Should clouds spill southwards, or perhaps out flows of rain cooled air move southwards…perhaps we can catch a break here and there.

It will likely though be pretty thick out there next week.

The EURO ensembles are near 100° for more than a few days.

Last week though they were doing the same thing for yesterday through Friday and we know how that failed. What’s interesting is that the ensembles are so hot as well…they are sort of meant to smooth out the various other members extremes. It does lend a higher confidence to what may be coming.

The model though does tend to over-predict the heat and it’s done so numerous times this summer. The GFS model is unusable because of a model flaw in higher heat instances (beware the apps that depend on the GFS with extreme off the charts heat). There is a lot of green out there, especially where the drought isn’t (NW of I-35)…so the temperatures above may be a few notches too high…but in general you get the idea.

So something worth planning for IF you’re heading up to Training camp next week in St Joe.

The feature photo comes from Danielle Tracy McGraw out in Warrensburg

Joe