It’s been a story wet night off towards the east of the Metro where heavy rains over areas that have been dealing with drought conditions, upwards of the worst type of drought (exceptional) have been falling since early this morning. Doppler estimates show close to 6″ of rain in parts of Pettis county…Mother Natures way of evening the score after so much drought out there.

On the new last night I was targeting the 65 highway corridor region and that’s generally where the worst (or best) of the rains happened. I’m sure the farmers out there would’ve been happier with something coming down slower but during the summer months especially these types of overnight storms are not unusual with the right set-up and enough moisture in the atmosphere.

Most of the Metro hasn’t seen much rain aside from a few scattered storms/showers this morning. The next question is the heat that nudges close to the area today and tomorrow and how far into the Metro it gets.

One sentence forecast for today: Variable clouds and humid with generally dry conditions later this morning.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with some morning showers/storms on the MO side. Highs in the upper 80s on the north side with hotter weather on the south side. Humid.

Tonight: Storms will again form over on the MO side east and northeast of the region. Perhaps something scattered closer to home. Lows in the 70s

Tomorrow: Tricky heat forecast. It could get into the mid 90s or it may stay in the upper 80s depending on the wind direction and the placement of a front that will be near by. It does look like the south side of the Metro may be well into the 90s with heat indices near 105+ in the PM. Northside not as oppressive. Isolated PM storms possible.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of PM storms. Highs in the upper 80s

Discussion:

We finished July with temperatures below average as mentioned in yesterday’s blog> Almost a degree below average with almost 8/10″ of extra rain compared to average. Not to bad.

For many areas of the country, on average it wasn’t such a bad month really for temperatures. For areas in the Deep South and Southwest it was about as bad as it gets with dozens of cites seeing there hottest temperatures on record.

These are the temperature rankings. Red colored 1’s and 2’s show either the hottest or 2nd hottest on record. blue colored ones show the 6-10th coolest July’s and pink ones are top 5 coolest.

What’s been going on in the southwest is something else. NM, AZ, NV and parts of CA just had their hottest July on record.

Likewise southern LA and look into S MS and many areas close to the coastline in FL.

For those that think if it doesn’t happen here things are just fine from a climate standpoint…that is misguided. Dozens of US cities have never experienced heat like they just went through.

One of those is Phoenix. My goodness. Hey though they broke their record long streak of 110°+ yesterday though.

The record streak of 31 straight days of 110+ degree temperatures has ended. The high temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 108 degrees this afternoon, which is only 2 degrees above normal. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qeuD2iFoLr — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2023

This one is remarkable….

Phoenix, AZ, will finish July with an average temperature of 102.7F. This is the warmest monthly temperature on record for any U.S. city in any year. Only the stations in Death Valley National Park have ever recorded a warmer month. 🔥 — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) July 31, 2023

Now Death Valley, CA has certainly had hotter temperatures but no one will confuse that area for being a “city”

There have been at least 25 heat related deaths in Maricopa County AZ, their most populated county with 100s more under investigation. It’s been a rough month out there…thank goodness the power grid there is reliable.

For KC though it wasn’t that bad.

July 2023 via IA State

Meanwhile…back home….let’s revisit the drought report from last week.

The red indicated extreme drought with the orange indicating severe drought.

Now the rain from last night which is still falling.

There are 6+” indicators in Pettis Co near Smithton

and some reports.

Just got a tweet about 6.3″ from this morning just SE of Sedalia.

Right in the core of the worst of the drought.

So about our weather.

Notice on the map above showing the various advisories and warnings that we’re ever so close to being into a heat advisory. My feeling is that today will fall short of that thanks to a southeast wind blowing in rain cooled air from the storms towards central MO. Areas farther southwest of the Metro will likely not be as lucky with that.

The hot air mass is JUST to the southwest of the region.

The trick tomorrow is do we continue to have a SE wind component or a south component. IF south…we sizzle with high dew points and heat indices near 105°, or higher really. IF we maintain that SE/SSE component it will be closer to 90° with still a lot of humidity.

Data today is somewhat varied. A warm front will be dividing the oppressive air from the typical summer heat and that front may be VERY close to the I-70 corridor by tomorrow afternoon again. It’s possible the south side of the area is near 100° while the north side is closer to 90°. Regardless dew points should be well into the 70s so it will not be comfy to be working away outside tomorrow, especially, not that today will be a picnic though. Clouds though for awhile will help the cause.

Rain chances aren’t 0. That front tomorrow could help create some late day storms and Thursday could also offer some at least some scattered storms. Actually there is almost a chance every day into the weekend at this point although most of the daytime hours don’t look to be that bad overall.

Aside from potentially tomorrow, no unusual heat is expected for awhile. As a matter of fact I’m hoping for some below average highs next week. Speaking of which the 7th is the end of the hottest time of the year (for highs at least) and the 10th for lows. We then begin the descent through January 5th as we bottom out at 38° for an average high.

That’s it for today! See you at 4/5/6/9/10.

The feature photo is from Josef Adams out towards Lees Summit

Joe