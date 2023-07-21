KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A comfortable start to our Friday in KC with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and a tremendous amount of cloud cover (maybe a few sprinkles) running around as well. The air became noticeably more comfortable yesterday afternoon as drier low-level air moved into the region as the day went along. Dew points which were in the mid-to-upper 70s on Wednesday came down into the mid-60s and it just felt better to be outside overall.

Today will be another comfortable day out there with lower dew points and increasingly brighter skies during the afternoon. So we need to enjoy this while we can, and while the weekend may not be perfectly dry, at least it won’t be overly hot.

More on the storm chances and what’s ahead for next week (lots of heat) in the discussion.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: Gradual clearing this afternoon, cool with highs in the lower 80s (perhaps cooler if there isn’t enough sunshine), with low humidity levels by late July standards.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Kansas City Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with later day sunshine. A few sprinkles possible this morning in a couple of areas. Highs 80 degrees or so.

Tonight: Fair with comfortable temperatures and lows 60-65 degrees.

Tomorrow: There is a chance of some scattered showers or thunderstorms. About a 30% chance. If a storm gets a bit stronger, there could be a bit of some small hail. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a storm around. Highs in the upper 80s.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

I’ll be heading up to Boston for several days early next week so there won’t be another blog until either next Thursday or Friday. As I mentioned yesterday, odds are we’re just going to be hot and humid so there probably won’t be a lot to blog about anyway.

So far this month, we’re actually a bit below average here in KC for temperatures. We’re running 2.1 degrees below. This is somewhat unusual for KC this year as we have only been below average one month so far (March). Every other month has trended warmer so far in 2023.

The weather to finish the month, hot and humid, will erode that below-average situation. It will be interesting to see where things stand when the data is all said and done.

Meanwhile this morning is pleasant, temperature wise, for this time of the year. The more intense heat has been shoved towards the south where it will sit for a couple of days.

Over the weekend, we’ll continue to have a more northerly flow of air which will help keep temperatures mostly in check for late July. It will still be warm as the high sun angle and our hottest time of the year climatologically continues to be with us, but it won’t be overly unbearable.

As far as what’s coming rain wise: There may be some showers and storms as weak disturbances move down in the north-northwest flow of air aloft. While there won’t be a ton of moisture to work with, these disturbances represent small pockets of cooler mid-level air and that allows the warmer near surface air to be buoyant (or rise). That rising air can cool and condense into clouds and if there are some stronger rising air pockets, you can get showers and storms to develop.

Model data has hints of activity later tomorrow and again tomorrow night into early Sunday morning. So it certainly warrants a chance mention. Probably not widespread, but don’t be surprised. Again if there is a bit more of a stronger cell or two, there may be some hail. The freezing level above us is around 13,500 feet, which is pretty high.

Then the heat: While Monday will be pretty typical of July, it creeps up from there, especially starting on Tuesday. Current forecasts are showing pretty decent heat in the Plains. The squares represent cities that may have near or record highs for any particular day.

For us though, this heat won’t challenge any records. Here they are for the last week of July.

This may last for a bit, but this hot air dome moving into the Plains is going to likely have little pockets of weaknesses in the armor on the northern edge.

Why is this important?

This may allow various weak disturbances to come up and over the top of the heat dome. This could lead to thunderstorm clusters developing in the Plains and rolling down towards the region. Whether we get into those or not may determine if we just have a few days of searing heat or it’s something more prolonged. The EURO model certainly shows this potential.

The argument against us getting the rain-producing waves is that the cap (the layer of warm air aloft) will be present and may suppress or diminish convection as it rolls towards the region. That will be determined on a day-to-day basis I think. What may happen as well is where the storms do occur there may be remnant clouds and various areas of rain-cooled air coming through, especially up north, that affect the day-to-day temperatures.

These are all forecast things to be figured out next week though. Making forecasts based on forecasts based on other events of things is not really a big confidence-inspiring thing to do. I do recognize the potential of how the heat could be beaten down a bit… hopefully.

For now though, just plan on hot and sticky days increasing starting on Monday and perhaps maxing out next Wednesday or Thursday before potentially ebbing after that.

Meanwhile in your latest, it’s crazy hot in Phoenix update.

Phoenix will become the first major city in American history to average over 100°F for an entire month.



The city has experienced a virtually continuous heatwave since the beginning of July, with an average high of 114.1°F and an average low of 90.2°F.



While Phoenix is used to… pic.twitter.com/xwgItnwxxE — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 21, 2023

According to NASA as June data continues to be evaluated:

UPDATE: June 2023 was the warmest June globally since modern recordkeeping began in 1880, measuring at 1.07°C (1.93°F) above @NASA’s 1951-1980 baseline average. The 5 hottest Junes have all occurred since 2019: https://t.co/AKvhata6Lg pic.twitter.com/kvalzuV1Pm — NASA Climate (@NASAClimate) July 20, 2023

That’s it for today and for the next five days. I’ll see you again later next week!

The feature photo comes from Viktoria Foxfang via Twitter.

Joe