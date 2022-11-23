Just a heads up…this will be the last blog till the end of next week as I’ll be taking some time off to spend with family. I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and a good weekend. The weather will be OK tomorrow…Friday and Sunday. We’ll salvage a good part of Saturday perhaps before a better rain moves into the area later in the day.

Temperatures are going to be near to above average for about a week…before cooler air moves in later next week. We’ve hit 60° and 63° these last couple of days…and we have one day next week…where maybe…just maybe we can make a run towards 70° before chillier air moves in next Wednesday.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with filtered sunshine. Later today and this evening we’ll start to see some lower clouds move into the area…there may be some drizzle/sprinkles this evening as well. Highs approaching 60°

Tonight: Cloudy with perhaps a few showers S/E of I-35. Steady temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 40s

Thanksgiving: Not terrible and generally dry. There might be a few patches of drizzle in the morning then some breaks in the clouds with highs in the mid 50s

Friday: Pleasant and seasonable. Sunshine with highs in the lower 50s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

It’s been an interesting month…warm for 11 days…cold for 10 days and now we’re back in the milder regime. We’re running about a degree below average as of yesterday but may slowly make up for that over the next week or so.

At least we’ve been getting moisture…and while the drought continues in many areas (and improves in others) we can certainly use more rain…some VERY light amounts are possible over the next 24 hours…but the better rains should move in later Saturday in to Saturday night with a system that is out in the northern Rockies this morning.

That system is about to make a hard left turn and head down into western Texas…where it may create quite the snowstorm in parts of West Texas.

The system will drop due south towards and perhaps even a bit west of El Paso before it slows and then moves through northern Texas and then makes a NEwards turn towards the MO Bootheel.

As we go up to about 18,000 feet or so you can see the path. IF there is a way to get a West Texas snowstorm…this is it. Temperatures may be a bit marginal towards the surface but it should snow and stick. Where the upper level storm goes…to the north of the center would be the favored area for accumulating snows…and there could be a bunch.

Winter storm watches are in effect down there.

☃️ A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas on the Caprock from 12 AM Friday through Saturday Morning. Heavy snow could result in travel impacts as roads may become slick and hazardous. Here is a look at how much snow we could see late this week! 🌨️ #Lubwx pic.twitter.com/45lobg9VtQ — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) November 23, 2022

Areas in the south also have a greater than 40% chance for minor impacts and a 20% or greater chance for moderate impacts. Wet heavy snow is expected with this system and Thanksgiving weekend travel may be impacted by this winter storm system. pic.twitter.com/sVJauVAuiH — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) November 23, 2022

There are still some questions regarding the specific upper level track and that will determine the amount of snow down there and more importantly where the heaviest snows set up. It could really come down there.

For us…this storm will help bring in some low level moisture…mostly below 10,000 feet or so…this evening and overnight. There may be some patches of mist/drizzle or even some fast moving light showers into tomorrow morning. Overall though Thanksgiving looks “OK” and the Plaza lighting looks pretty good by late November standards.

The system overall will really impact our area later Saturday into early Sunday morning. This means rain. Amounts are a bit in question but I think 1/3″ to 1″ of rain is possible out of this…and while we’ll have a chance to warm up to some degree on Saturday since we’re dry into the early afternoon…or later…we should start dropping when that rain comes in…so it will be a dreary Saturday evening I think.

With the decently moving system exiting the area early Sunday…we should see some nice clearing well before the game…and recover well into the 40s for the game. So that’s pretty good.

A stronger storm with a stronger cold front is likely to move into the area later next Tuesday into early next Wednesday. We should warm up big time on Tuesday (depending on the frontal timing) … and clouds…with a run towards 65° or perhaps warmer ahead of the front. This will be connected to a storm that is all the way out towards eastern Russia this morning…it should deliver a bit more of a cold punch behind it though…for a day or so…before we moderate again.

The pattern is active and will stay that way for awhile into December. There is going to be a lot of cold air rebuilding into western Canada again early in the month…that needs to be watched…because the same thing happened in late October and early November and we know how that went towards mid month.

That’s it for today…have a great week or so…see you again later next week. The feature photo comes from Mary Jo Seever. Just a touch of fog out there this morning

Joe