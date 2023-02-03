It’s a pretty darn cold morning out there thanks to a cold front that pushed through the region late yesterday. Temperatures peaked at 52° and tanked from there…all the way down to 9° this morning and we will struggle to get above 32° today.

No worries though because the colder air that has moved in will be on the retreat tonight aided by increasing south winds that will get gusty towards daybreak and tomorrow. This will allow highs to surge well into the 50s over the weekend.

The next cold front is weak and due later Monday and there may actually be a storm next week…perhaps sometime Wednesday into Thursday. That may bring us some decent rain. We could use it.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and cold highs near 33°

Tonight: Clear with an initial drop in temperatures into the low to mid 20s before temperatures start rising before 12AM…and when you wake up we should already be in the 30s

Saturday: Windy and milder. Gusts over 30 MPH possible. Some clouds as well filtering out the sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s

Sunday: More sunshine with less wind. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

The colder air that has flowed into the region is impressive aided by snow cover that’s up towards the north of the region. The colder air has come over that snow cover and become a bit colder…or didn’t modify as it raced through the area last night. You can see that snow cover in the chart below

That’s a good deal of snow from roughly I-80 northwards.

The 9AM surface map showing the temperatures in red is cold.

Meanwhile the area of high pressure that has moved into the region will start moving away tonight.

The lines are isobars…lines of equal air pressure. You can see the high pressure area towards the Chicago area.

Meanwhile the arctic blast back east is very impressive…here are the 9AM temperatures with readings falling

This air mass back east will be impressive…

Interesting tidbit from @NWSGray – the tropopause might dip below Mt. Washington tomorrow night



That means @MWObs may briefly be located within the stratosphere 👀 #nhwx pic.twitter.com/SsexZpFIAK — Ben Frechette (@benfrechettewx) February 2, 2023

The tropopause is the top layer of the troposphere and marks the line between the troposphere and the stratosphere.

Once in the stratosphere the temperatures start to increase.

These bitterly cold air masses actually “sink” the atmosphere…so air that is typically up 20,000 feet or so is actually MUCH closer to the ground. For example the tropopause this morning is roughly 6.6 miles above KC on the balloon launch from Topeka.

So when you have mountains, for example Mt Washington in NH…and it’s elevation is more than 6,000 feet, these brutally cold air masses can bring the tropopause down to the summit. So let’s see how that is going this morning…

Yup…pretty darn cold. That wind chill is -81° and dropping.

This is what that looks like

https://www.youtube.com/live/cycNkPxtXPY?feature=share

Onwards…

The next potential change coming is rain…there will be a front coming into the area later Monday night with a rain chance, especially for areas south and east of I-35.

There will also be a storm coming…the one that’s off the coast of AK and towards the northern Pacific…

That will come into the northwestern US on Sunday and drop towards the 4 Corners region on Monday before potentially breaking into a couple of pieces with the southern piece cutting off in TX and then drifting northwards into KS/MO. The air will be warm ahead of this feature…and in a normal winter this could be a snow maker for us locally.

That isn’t out of the question on the backside of things…but it’s really a needle in the haystack scenario with the storm chilling the atmosphere down enough to allow that to happen and it may not be able to totally do it near the State Line because the atmosphere is so mild overall as the system is coming into it.

Something to watch at least…perhaps better chances towards central KS.

Hopefully though we get a good rain from this. We average 1.5″ of precipitation in February.

The feature photo is from Terri Bruntmyer at the Excelsior Springs Community Center

Joe