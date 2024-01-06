I’m going to try and keep this relatively short because more blogs are coming most of next week. Snow is very much on the table, likely the heaviest snow we’ve seen so far this winter (not saying much). Bitterly cold air will also make an appearance hearing into the end of the week with a likely series of waves of cold air surges and nasty wind chills will also be in the region heading into next weekend.

Buckle up buttercup.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with a few snow showers this evening possible. No accums are expected. Lows in the mid-20s

Tomorrow: Clouds/sunshine, more comfortable with highs near 40°…maybe lower 40s

Tomorrow night: Variable clouds, breezy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s

Monday: Initially dry with increasing clouds and rain moving in during the day. How long we stay liquid or a mix goes a big way in final snow totals. Highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Heavy snow likely later Monday night or Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. My accumulation thoughts are roughly 3-6″ or so. IF we get a faster snow switch on Monday with sticking snow…we may need to add 1-2″ to this. If the wrap-around part of the storm isn’t developed as well…take off an inch or so. Temperatures steady in the 30-34° range.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

A very complex system will be affecting the region early next week. Timing of any potential changeover is key to final accumulations. Also how the wrap-around part of this comes together and affects the region is a big factor for later Monday night into Tuesday. Also of note is how much melting we get Monday from whatever snows fall (if any melting happens). All play a role in the forecast accumulations.

Worst case from this we’re likely looking at 5-8″. This would require more than a few things to happen. 1) would be the rain to snow transition would have to happen fast on Monday. 2) the temperatures would have to be chillier…closer to 32-34° in the afternoon. 3) we would have to get a 1-3″ snow towards Monday evening on the ground to set up for more snow later that night. 4) any potential dry slot would have to stay south of the Metro. 5) we’d have to have a fully cohesive wrap-around part of the storm creating moderate to heavy snow areas early Tuesday into lunch Tuesday afternoon.

IF all of these things come together…we could have a whopper of a storm.

The problem again is will ALL of these things come together…and there are some that I’m still not confident about. From the above list, the main item is #1, which then ties into #3.

Should either of those not play out to their maximum…accumulations come down, perhaps to a somewhat more manageable 2-5″ or so.

Our storm this afternoon is approaching the Pacific Northwest.

Overall there are no real changes to the track laid out for the last few days…down into the 4 corners region later tomorrow evening…then towards Amarillo Monday afternoon and intensifying into northern AR Tuesday morning and potentially curling towards southern IL towards later Tuesday afternoon. This will be a strong storm aloft and at the surface as well.

Ahead of the storm…very strong winds above the surface…several thousand feet up will bring in above-freezing air on Monday morning. How long that air remains above freezing towards and after lunch is a factor in the timing of the snow switchover, which keys into the end storm totals.

Some model data brings the changeover fast and furious in the morning…yielding some higher totals. This is a concern as outlined for the last few days.

Another thing to factor in…and something that I haven’t talked/written about is a potential underforecasted dry slot. This could be a thing Monday evening and for a while Monday night. These intense upper-level storms can get sooooo wrapped up that drier air aloft surges towards the north and up the state line. This will then slow the snow Monday night IF it plays out. A mis-timed dry slot is not an unusual occurrence in this area. That can cut final accumulations 1-2″.

What is becoming more clear is that we should get into a pretty decent comma head. IF the storm is this intense aloft it tends to push the comma head farther away from the core than a less intense storm. That, for snow lovers can work in our favor with a storm passing towards the MO/AR border.

Model data more or less agrees with this, although there are still issues with how cohesive that wrap-around part of the storm is. IF you want more snow you want that to play out…because we could easily get 2-4″ worth just from that part of the storm…and with a somewhat slow movement to the system in general…you can maximize your numbers towards the higher end of things.

The EURO today is sort of “meh” locally for snow accumulations into the evening and then there may be a dry slot issue BUT it’s all in on a wrap-around thing from the storm bringing the heaviest accumulations into the overnight and morning Tuesday. AS a matter of fact it’s sort of the wrap-around that keeps giving into mid-Tuesday afternoon before pivoting away. So much so that from 9 p.m. Monday through 9 p.m. Tuesday it’s cranking out close to 3/4″ of liquid which when converted to snow would be…by itself…a solid 6-8″ snow. The GFS is sort of doing about the same thing and is even heavier for snow totals in that timeframe.

IF this wrap-around really is “all that” we will have a memorable snowstorm in KC. I’m not all in BUT I’m getting closer to being all in.

So there are questions and justifications how this could easily turn into that whooper that some what to have. This would have the effect of canceling schools Tuesday and likely Wednesday for many.

And yet I’m still hesitant to be totally “all in”. IF we sort of get dry slotted and IF we don’t get crunched by that wraparound…or perhaps that wraparound part of the storm is located somewhere else in western MO or eastern KS…then the snow totals will be lower overall…to that more manageable 2-5″ scenario.

So here is where I am…for averages for the KC Metro.

Chances of at least 2″ of snow: 100%

Chance of 2-6″ of snow: 90%

Chances of 6-10″ of snow: 40%

Chances of 10″+: 10%

Yes, I know that the totals don’t equal 100.

I don’t want to take a deep dive into the models today more than I’ve done. There are a few interesting things though…the NAM continues to bring that upper-level storm on top of KC. I don’t see that happening but if it did that then northern MO would likely be crushed with the heaviest snows.

Also, remember the wind aspect which will complicate shoveling Tuesday and plowing efforts. Gusts to 35+ MPH possible. The winds above us will be cranking at nearly 50 MPH, so if there were even stronger winds I won’t be shocked. This, IF combined with a heavy and solidified wrap-around…may create blizzard conditions in parts of the area…and this can’t be 100% ruled out…IF that comma head is fully formed and cranking snow.

Remember the purpose of the blog, and why it’s so popular is to talk about potential outcomes and ways things can happen or fail. There are still some failure points with this storm as outlined above.

The feature photo comes from Ron Keplinger out in Baldwin City.

There will be a blog tomorrow. Check-in with Jacob and Alex tonight and tomorrow for their thoughts.

JL