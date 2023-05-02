As we turn the calendar into May…and down the road June…the two wettest months of the year are at hand. Each month, on average gives us over 5″ of rainfall…and with how dry things have gotten over the past couple of weeks or so…this is needed rains at this point. The pattern overall favoring dry weather will be shifting to one that favors wet weather in the region and that switch starts happening on Thursday.

It won’t rain continuously, and there may be a day here or there with dry conditions…but from Thursday into next Wednesday the rain chances will be prevalent, some locally heavy rains are on the table as well. Considering how dry it’s been over the past month…we’ll take it and I’m sure the farmers will be happy with what may fall.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and pleasant but still windy Highs in the upper 60s with winds gusting to around 30 MPH again

Tonight: Fair and cool with lows near 40°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid 70s Lighter winds!

Thursday: Scattered showers/storms possible in the morning, especially from the Metro southwards. Cooler with highs potentially only in the mid to upper 60s depending on the rain situation.

Discussion:

April, officially in KC, turned into the 57th driest month April on record, but for many areas, especially south of KCI…it was considerably drier.

Many areas of the Plains were drier than average…

Courtesy High Plains Climate Center

Up close into MO the precipitation deficits were stark..in some cases nearly 4″ below average for the month.

On the KS side…not a lot better.

The scale does change between the two maps…areas out in western KS did get some needed rains last week helping their drought cause a bit.

So it’s no secret we need some moisture. With the flora alive and growing…water demands are now stronger…trees need moisture, crops need moisture, grass needs moisture, and your garden needs moisture In general the soil overall could use a good drink of water.

A sampling of just how dry the month was…here is data from Olathe-Executive Airport at 151 and near Quivera.

Records go back to 1999…so this was the driest since at least then…if not longer

At Industrial Airport in Olathe, records going back to 1945…this was the 9th driest

At the Airport in Lees Summit…the 3rd driest with records going back only to 2002

Up in Chillicothe, MO the 4th driest with records going back to 1999

So you sort of get the idea…it was pretty dry overall. Far northern MO did better on average than closer to the Metro…but overall we really need some rain.

As I mentioned these two months, on average, are the wet months of the year in KC. Once July hits, we can go all over the place…with most of our rains coming from thunderstorms, the haphazard nature of that activity often yields feast or famine type results…but these two months are sort of where we need to “make hay” heading into the summer time frame.

The pattern will start favoring moisture return, warmth and higher dew points later in the week and into the weekend.

This should help create thunderstorms and a more active pattern with various disturbances coming out of a storm system will help set things up.

This morning there is an upper level storm out towards California.

While that is out there spinning away…there is also a disturbance down in the Central Pacific that is moving eastwards…

The thing I’m watching for Thursday into Friday is the clump of clouds west of the Baja California area moving ENEwards

That clump of clouds will come into the SW US and then into the Plains later Thursday into Friday. That will help to grease the wheels and get some rain going in the middle of the country. In effect the upper level storm in CA will help to sling-shot the wave in the Pacific towards the Plains…an interesting scenario.

In time the same upper level low in CA will move into the Plains over the back side of the weekend and that too means additional rain chances into early next week. So for those who want the rain, it’s sort of like the gift that will keep on giving really. There may be some additional disturbances behind that as well giving us more rain chances into early next week.

So essentially we get about a 5-6 day stretch of periodic rain chances in the region and that should add up nicely.

Overnight data from the EURO and the GFS are bullish with totals.

EURO

GFS

Over the next 10 days the probabilities of the region seeing over 2″ of rain are decent+.

EURO

GFS

So at least this is more encouraging for the area as a while although northern MO towards IA may not be as fortunate…that too could change.

So our rain chances may start Thursday morning but should be more widespread Thursday night into Friday morning before breaking Friday afternoon. Saturday’s chances are sort of questionable in my opinion, it could be a pretty warm day though and then some scattered storms are possible on Sunday, which again could be a pretty warm day (80s). I don’t think it rains all weekend, and we should be able to get some outdoor things done over the weekend.

In other news…the folks up in northern MI, into the UP region are having themselves quite the start to May…

As of 8am EDT the @NWSMarquette office in Negaunee, MI had measured 25.8" of SNOW since Sunday night with a water equivalent of 4.16". That's about a 6:1 ratio of snow to liquid. That's a HEAVY WET SNOW and the reason why 36% of the customers in Marquette, MI are without power. pic.twitter.com/osnaZP17Z9 — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) May 2, 2023 Heavy! lake effect snows continue up there and into northern MI in general too.

This will wind down today.

Winter storm warnings continue up there.

So if you think we have it bad here…

Oh and on this date in 2013…it snowed here in KC…we had 1/2″. It also snowed a trace on the 3rd and 4th as well. 7 miles south of Warrensburg, MO 7″ feel over the course of a few days setting a state record for 3 day totals in MAY! This was only the 2nd time we had measurable snow in May (on the 2nd). Amazingly the day before it was 76°! Then on the 3rd it was 39°, the coldest high for May on record!

Our big School Day at the K show was cancelled because of snow and cold!

So it goes.

The feature photo comes from Jerry Keeney up towards Smithville, MO

Joe