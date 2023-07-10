It’s a beautiful start to a day in the region today with blue skies and pleasant temperatures. Now that we’ve gotten into the almost middle part of July, typically we start to see a subtle change in the ways we can pick up beneficial rains during the summer months. Usually we rely on cold fronts to trigger lines of storms nearby, sometimes those storms are strong to severe given the heat that exists in the summer with the higher dew points. Sometimes we can get the pop-up variety storms, which is a lucky thing for more localized areas.

Finally we can get big rains from storms that develop elsewhere but given the right movement of the storms and the flow aloft, these storms can move towards and down the MO River Valley or from west to east through KS into the region. These storm clusters are called Mesoscale Convective Systems/Complexes or MCS’s or MCC’s). This is the pattern that we’re going to be into for awhile and the 1st chance of storms from this pattern will come later tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and seasonably hot with highs into the upper 80s to near 90°

Tonight: Fair and mild with lows in the 70° range

Tomorrow: Hotter with highs in the lower 90s. Storms possible later in the evening into the overnight hours.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy/ muggy and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. (temperatures may be affected by what happens with the overnight storms prior).

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

With summer now in full swing…the atmosphere overall is hotter, and is holding a lot of moisture in it. Temperatures get hotter and dew points are higher here at the surface as well. We got to enjoy fabulous weather and comfortable conditions over the weekend…but you will be noticing a different “feel” to the air over the next few days as more heat and higher dew points are coming into the region.

This is a set-up for stronger storms and heavy rains. The same atmospheric pattern will also create scorching temperatures out in the deserts of the SW US…extreme heat is coming their way that may break records and when you break records for heat in the desert region that is very hot air. More on that in a few minutes.

1st let’s look at the general pattern aloft this week.

This is an averaged pattern up around 18,000 feet through the end of the work week

There is a heat dome in the southwestern US and a blocked pattern in Canada. Notice the big ridge towards Greenland and in the NW Territories as well. Then in between there is a strong upper level low in central Canada that has nowhere to go. It’s stuck between the ridges and will just waffle around in a somewhat circular way this week.

So at the surface we get this averaged out temperature profile for the week.

You can see the strongest heat, relative to average in the SW US/the NW Territories and towards NE Canada and Greenland, where those big ridges are located.

On the subject of the NW Territories…they had themselves some extremely hot weather just this past Saturday.

🚨🚨🚨 The temperature in Norman Wells, NT, is easily the farthest north in Canada with a reading of 37C (99F) or higher in the Canadian climate record. This is 450 km farther north than the 38.1C (101F) reading at Yohin, NT, on June 27, 2021. pic.twitter.com/coGKgDVCAF — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) July 9, 2023

Stunning. Norman Wells, N.W.T. (65.2806° N, 126.8294° W) has shattered an all-time temperature record by nearly 3°C, and now has been hotter than Ottawa has ever been (37.8°C) pic.twitter.com/wubg4H6woy — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) July 9, 2023

That’s impressive even by they’re standards.

Meanwhile in the SW US…the forecast for Phoenix this week calls for 110-115° temperatures and excessive heat warnings are in effect there for the week with the hottest weather starting on Wednesday. That BIG ridge out there also prevents the monsoonal moisture from coming into AZ which usually is starting in mid July. Phoenix has already had 10 straight days of 110°+ heat which is the 7th longest on record. There is a somewhat small chance that temperatures this weekend may approach 120°. The 110° streak may or may not be broken today or tomorrow but if not…they’re locked and loaded from Wednesday into the weekend.

So the big ridge out there…and the big upper level storm in Canada allows our flow aloft to come from the WNW or NW to the ESE or SE at times over the coming 10 days or so. This means that fronts will try and penetrate the Plains at times. This is important because those fronts will generate convection in the heat and higher dew points. This convection then can travel towards the ESE or SE and if there is a LOT of it…pockets of rain cooled air generated by the falling rains can also send these areas almost due southwards.

Typically the storms form in the Plains and then role towards our region after dark into the wee hours of the morning. Today there is a front up in the Plains which should focus storms later today, perhaps some big ones. Here is the front as of 8AM

Later today storms should fire off up there and start working towards the SE or SSE as the front comes southwards. Here is the forecast radar for 9PM tonight.

Severe weather is possible up there

It’s a delicate balance though, the slow moving front means that the storms will have a tough time pushing too far southwards…plus there is a cap in place so my expectation is that the storms up there WILL NOT make it to the region overnight, or IF they do only towards the IA border.

Tomorrow night though may be different.

The key will be a closer front location where the storms should fire closer towards the region and the thought that the cap may weaken a bit and allow the storms to push southwards more efficiently…that part is the dicey part to this…if the cap doesn’t weaken later tomorrow night…the storms may fade towards the north of Metro and we don’t get the rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

IF that happens and the storms don’t make it here…we sizzle for sure on Wednesday. IF the storms do make it through the region we should end up with some steam heat on Wednesday although the strongest heat would be shoved farther southwards.

These thunderstorm clusters have a mind of their own sometimes and what happens with them can dictate the next days weather locally, whether it’s because of rain cooled air or clouds or whatever. This then can affect the weather on Wednesday depending on instability and boundaries, we can regenerate storms and those storms could be beefy.

The main issue for later Tuesday night would be stronger winds in northern MO IF the storms hold together, then on Wednesday winds and larger hail would be possible although not necessarily probable depending on the evolution of what happens on Tuesday night. So there are weather balls that are going to be juggled for about a 24 hour period from later Tuesday evening into Wednesday evening.

More complexes are likely to form early Thursday morning and again on Friday and Saturday. So there will be multiple opportunities to get heavy rains somewhere in the region but it should be noted that one complex could affect the formation of the next complex. There is the potential for 4+” of rain over the next week in some parts of the region but exactly where that happens remains to be seen. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re talking about flooding issues somewhere out there by the end of the weekend.

Speaking of flooding…the interior northeast got slammed yesterday and parts of that region are getting slammed today. This has created some of the worst flooding there in many years

Today Vermont is really in bad shape with the potential of 5-10″ worth of rain

The terrain there with all that rain means mud/land slides as the ground is saturated along with the flash flooding.

Oh finally there’s this…

The snow pile at @mspairport just wants to hang around and enjoy the warm weather! pic.twitter.com/k0iNshxJs1 — MSP Airport (@mspairport) July 7, 2023

Yuck!

The feature photo comes from Chuck Carbajal of lightning from last week towards Lees Summit

Joe