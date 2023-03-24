Last night was another rather quiet night…then my twitter feed started to explode with northern light pictures coming into the northern US. Not really that unusual up towards the US/Canadian border region. Then the pictures and reports started coming in farther and farther south. Soon VA/IA/NE/WI/CO all started to report sightings. These weren’t the usual sightings either…more vivid displays that were more easily seen with the naked eye and not necessarily long exposure photography.

There were clouds though locally…some thin spots here and there but too many clouds. Northern MO was clearing out though and as the aurora strengthened in IA I thought maybe northern MO could see something. Eventually later in the evening a picture came in from Albany, MO…then this morning a shot from Smithville (long exposure).

Side story…we have friends up in northern MI that we stay with when we’re up there visiting family…their typically asleep though…but I texted them to see if they were awake and to go outside and take a look…they walked out the door and voila…the northern lights were putting on a show…they didn’t need any special camera work or anything. All readily seen with the naked eye…hence that’s the feature photo of the day. Thanks Kelli!

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy skies…another cool day but maybe the north side can squeak out a near 50° day while the south side struggles in the mid 40s. Rain chances increase after 4PM or so.

Tonight: Rain ending towards late evening. Then cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to upper 30s

Tomorrow: Actually OK for most of the day with some clearing. Milder temperatures but really just seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s. There is a growing chance of some thunderstorms coming in after sunset from west to east. These may impact the Sporting KC match.

Sunday. There may be some showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning then drier in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

The Northern Lights are a big bucket item of mine…to see them this far south was fascinating. Here is another shot from northern MI.

So what causes these amazing “lights” to happen. Basically the sun sends out energized particles that if directed towards the earth slam into the magnetic field protecting the earth that lies outside the atmosphere. Typically these are more confined to the far northern latitudes, especially towards the Poles. They happen in the northern latitudes and the southern latitudes as well.

Every so often the energized particles are stronger…and the northern lights come farther south…perhaps towards the US/Canada border. Sort of unusual but not really. Then rarely a “storm” is so strong that the lights are visible much farther south…towards CA/CO/NM/OK/MO/KS/NC/VA…and that’s what happened last night. It’s a rare thing…perhaps the 1st real time in MO since the October of 2011 I believe.

Anyway…these charged particles are redirected by the magnetic field surrounding the earth towards the poles. They slam into the magnetic field at close to 45 million mph. The colors displayed are the result of different types of gases and altitudes that they hit the field. Greenish colors are more common when the display is 60 miles or so above the earth. Reds are rarer and occur close to 200 miles above the surface. Nitrogen gases can produce the purply-red colors.

This was the most intense storm in 6 years apparently and even veteran aurora watchers were blown away by the event. There is some great information at spaceweather.com if you want to check it out.

Locally reports came in from Albany, MO…Smithville, MO and NE KS. All were seen by using long exposure photography.

Onwards.

The day for some started with some cracks in the clouds…but the clouds are filling back in from the KC area southwards. Northern MO though has sunshine and should warm up today. As a matter of fact their warmth may be pushed south to some extent by the NE/ENE winds. Hence KCI may sneak into the 50° range today while areas farther south struggle to get to 45°.

Rain chances will also start to increase later this afternoon however this NE wind is actually helping to bring drier air southwards. So it’s a battle in a sense for the rain to get towards KC later this afternoon. The front itself, the same one from a couple of days ago has gone belly up in the deep south.

This front will instigate some big time storms in the southern US later today…including the risk for tornadoes and larger hail.

Tornado risk is higher today down there than usual.

There is also a strong wind risk with this system down there as well…so a full day of weather is coming for that part of the country.

Our rain chances here seem to increase later this afternoon from south of KC to the northside of the Metro. It appears the drier air will protect northern MO and NE KS from much rain today and tonight.

Tomorrow should be OK for awhile but some guidance is bringing a cold front of sorts into the region in the evening from west to east and creating a quasi line of storms moving through eastern KS. I’m not sure how “real” that will be but the potential is there at least…and IF that happens that could be a 7PM to 10PM type thing. We’ll update that potential on the news tonight.

Sunday won’t be terrible. Best chance of rain appears in the early morning hours with drier conditions developing…just another day with temperatures below average by about 10°…so what else is new.

Then there’s this…

Not trying to jinx anyone, but this winter season has been in the top 20 of least snowiest winters on record for KC since 1889. pic.twitter.com/JjbAqVzpNo — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 23, 2023

Anther sad snow season seems to be wrapping up. What was freaky was last nights NAM model actually went bonkers and through a 21″ snow storm into parts of the Metro on Sunday night. That was funny (not going to happen). The EURO actually has snow around here tonight (doubt that highly).

Get this though…8 of the least snowiest winters have occurred since 2000…4 have happened since 2011-12, which was our least snowiest winter with just shy of 4″. Winters around here just aren’t what they used to be.

So it goes.

Have a great weekend.

Joe