Good morning. It’s a brighter and warmer start to the day for some of us today and clouds are going to take a few more hours to fully move into the region today.

This should allow us to warm up a bit more, perhaps close to yesterday’s mid 50s in the Metro, before the day is done. So enjoy it before the rain and chillier weather comes to the region.

A cold front from the north and storm system will be coming up from the southwest will both help change our weather drastically tonight into tomorrow.

That, as mentioned yesterday, is just one of several systems to affect us through Sunday before it calms down a bit. And with a dramatic and potentially near-record warm stretch coming next Thursday and perhaps Friday…we’ve got some shorts weather in the forecast as well.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds thicken up this morning but remaining mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s, some perhaps a pinch warmer towards the north. There may be some sprinkles or light showers around later today but the rain mostly holds off till tonight.

Tonight: Rain, moderate to heavy at times with falling overnight temperatures. There may even be a rumble of thunder for some. Lows dropping into the mid 30s by daybreak

Tomorrow: A fast morning end to the rain, predominantly cloudy with a second wave of precip possible in the mid to late afternoon. This may be a wintry mix. Temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 30s. Watch for some slushy accumulations, especially up north. There is the potential of some black ice forming overnight

Saturday: A third wave may create some light rain showers somewhere out there. Highs only in the low 40s

Sunday: A bit better with highs in the upper 40s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Tell you what: If you see this set-up at the surface during the dead of winter…this would or perhaps could be a big snowstorm for us.

The map above is for tomorrow morning at around 4AM. That’s pretty much what you look for. Surface low down toward Joplin…colder air coming down from the north and there are a few other things coming together.

It won’t be a snowstorm though for us, there is just too much warm air to get rid of, and it won’t happen quick enough. The air above the surface is also just a few degrees above 32° for the region south of St Joseph it appears, so as a result this is all rain for our area.

It will be a good rain, too. November so far is running about 3/4″ below average and IF the rains later on were 6 hours faster, we’d likely end the month close to average…but this will be a deal where December starts wet thanks to the overnight rains coming from this system.

Here is the morning surface map…

The air is colder but not overly cold…the upper level storm coming our way is of Pacific origin so it’s not really tapping any arctic air into the region.

It will be a different day though tomorrow. The overnight rain will add up to almost 1″ or so…so it’s going to be a good rain for sure once it really gets going this evening and overnight.

The colder air will seep into the region overnight as the winds increase from the northeast, so it it be getting blustery tonight as cooler air wraps into the storm passing towards the south of the Metro.

The morning run of the NAM model has this much rain for the region…up north there may be some sort of wintry mix toward the tail end of the system through noon tomorrow.

The above is the overnight GFS run…same general ballpark through 12PM Friday.

Alas though, despite the great set-up on paper, this will just be a rainmaker for us.

This is just from storm #1.

As I blogged about extensively, there are several disturbances that will play a role in our weather locally. #1 gives us rain. #2 is due in tomorrow afternoon and evening.

That will have colder air to work with and what falls may be more of the snow variety but with surface temperatures probably in the low to mid 30s, and if the snow is pretty light…it may have a tough time sticking during the day especially from KC northwards. Farther up towards northern MO…there may be some accumulating snows…likely under 1-2.”

At this point though, the thing I wonder about is the potential for some black ice developing tomorrow night into early Saturday IF the roads don’t dry out fast enough after whatever falls.

The main issue here may be more connected to the bridges and overpasses from the Metro northwards. It’s something to watch for just in case. We may not get cold enough though for this to happen in the Metro at least. There is a big difference in 29° and 34° when it comes to this potential.

Then on Saturday, storm #3 is on the table. A fast moving weaker wave that may give us some light rain or a light mix in the PM and evening. This doesn’t look to be a big impact type system though.

The final system, #4 is due in on Sunday. Temperatures will likely be well into the 40s and there likely won’t be enough low level moisture to generate much in the way of rain. Perhaps a few sprinkles somewhere out there but odds are nothing more than that.

I wanted to finish the blog with the good news for next week, give it a couple of days but there should be some really warm air moving into the region. This is the 6-10 day outlook

I’m wondering about next Thursday the 7th for the potential of near record warmth. The record being 70° set back in 1894, one of our older records.

Depending on how this sets up…Friday could also be a day to watch for warmth although there may be a cold front coming towards the end of the week and that should set us down towards next weekend.

The feature photo comes from Ethan Johnson up at KCI…we’ve had a great run o sun rises and especially sunsets again.

Joe