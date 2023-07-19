A grayer start to our day today as lower clouds have developed early this morning as a warm front is towards the south of the region. This front separates the more reasonable, but still humid air, from the more intense heat that was just south of the region yesterday. Chanute, KS yesterday hit 99° with a heat index between 110-115°.

That heat is close and the one thing that has kept the worst away from the Metro are the various thunderstorm clusters that have been riding along the ring of fire in the Plains and turning southeast through the region lately. Each complex acts to push the heat, or keep it, just to the south and southwest of the region.

As we head into next week these clusters of storms will be farther away from KC and as a result, really because of the heat ridge, the heat is showing signs of building farther north. This was supposed to happen to some extent (from last weeks data) this week and it didn’t happen, so it will be interesting if this happens next week or is a false alarm again. Goodness knows there is a lot of heat out there in the southwest and south.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: We should start to see breaks in the clouds today and there may be a few showers/storms later today or tonight with muggy conditions.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy skies turning partly cloudy with muggy conditions. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. There may be a few light showers later today around.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms possible. Muggy with lows near 70°

Tomorrow: Gradually drier air moving in during the afternoon. Warm with highs well into the 80s

Friday: You should notice the drier air. Not as steamy with highs in the mid 80s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

I thought today, instead of talking about the rain, we’d start with the heat which we’ve dabbled in from time to time but overall have avoided the prolonged grinding heat that has persisted towards the south of the region.

Here are the highs from yesterday…

100°/105°/110+° lines contoured in.

Notice that heat got into southern KS. As mentioned before as far north as Chanute.

Today that heat will roughly remain the same…perhaps nudged a bit farther south.

The squares around some of the highs represent potential record highs

Data today and for the last couple of days does show some of this heat coming outwards into the Plains and northern Plains with our temperatures running 95-100° starting next Tuesday. Obviously the heat indices would be considerably higher. Some model data probabilities show a 60% chance of temperatures going to 100+.

I’m not convinced yet on that though…at least up at KCI. Lots of moisture in the ground that needs to get baked out and while we are now in the hottest time of the year through the 2nd…it may take awhile for the heat to be fully realized. We’ve hit 96° a couple of times this year already. Let’s see if we can get above that level.

Speaking of heat…

Phoenix yesterday established a new consecutive record for the most 110°+ days at 19 and counting with days of this type of weather to come into the weekend and likely for awhile next week. There is no doubt over the generations the weather is Phoenix has changed due to mankind. The explosive population growth and the infrastructure of taking a desert area and making it a city of over 5 million people will affect the regional temperatures.

With that said though the population growth around the airport there specifically hasn’t been as tremendous in the last 10+ years compared to the outer areas of the Metro region…so the affects of growth perhaps aren’t as great now as 20 or 30 years ago concerning the reporting of the airport temperatures (if that makes sense).

This is from yesterday.

Here is a current look at the number of 110+F days so far this year. Phoenix is now sitting at 22 days which is above the yearly average of 21. We are currently forecasting several more days in the 110s through this weekend, adding to our tally. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KI5XOHK9G3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 19, 2023

Phoenix almost always has 110° days, typically more than 3 weeks worth in a year so that’s not unusual either BUT 19 straight going on 20 is…and the overall yearly average is 21 TOTAL.

So this is an impressive record it’s going to grind onwards.

Meanwhile farther east…

This is remarkable…

#Miami has broken 22 daily heat index records in the past 35 days. Contributing to those are 9 new record high temperatures and 8 new record high dewpoints. Warmer air can hold more moisture, and it certainly has been! https://t.co/7muPgS5u3s pic.twitter.com/dysIu5A3w6 — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) July 19, 2023

The ongoing #Miami #heatwave is easily the longest and most intense in the city's history. This table (https://t.co/7muPgS4WdU) tracks the # of consecutive days the heat index topped a range of thresholds, from 100°+ to 110°+. All 1st places (except for 103°+ in 2nd place)! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/8UVAX34tu0 — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) July 19, 2023

The water temperatures around the southern FL coast are insanely hot…not warm…hot. Some shallow waters off southern Florida were close to 100°! In the water!

This may spell trouble for the coral around there as this extreme warmth in the waters for a prolonged period leads to coral bleaching…the coral dies.

These events can occur and have in the past…back in 2014 and 15 BUT they typically happen at the peak of the water’s warmth in AUGUST…not in mid July. This potentially means an even longer duration event that kills more of the coral

There is a nice article about this here.

Farther east into Europe…Rome yesterday hit their ALL TIME high of 109°. The previous record was 105°. Busting a record like that by 4° is incredible. The same as IF KC hit 117°.

Farther east into Iran…at one point this past Sunday the heat index surged to 152°. The dew point propelled this (93°). I’ve never seen a heat index like that before. Farther east into NW China…a national all time record record high was set on Sunday as well. 126°.

In Canada…more than 26 million acres of forest have burned and more are burning now. How big is 26 million acres…take a look at the individual state acreage in the USA

That’s more than the area of KY and is soon to pass TN.

MO by the way is 44.6 million acres and KS is 52.7 million acres of territory.

These temperature anomalies over the next 10 days aren’t good for there.

With likely little rain to speak off and lots of hot spot satellite detections ongoing up there too.

But hey…here’s some good news for NYC.

Today 11 years ago was the last time NYC – Central Park hit 100F. This now brings it to a consecutive 4016 days without hitting 100F, the third longest such stretch in its record.

It is a week away from moving up to the number 2 spot! pic.twitter.com/XWJk4PWwVw — IsaacWxObserver (@IsaacWxObserver) July 18, 2023

and the central and northern Plains have enjoyed cooler than average temperatures this month so far.

Worldwide though…this year.

Oh and look at the Antarctic region…it’s their winter and they’re cold (although even their cold isn’t as cold as usual) BUT there is a problem. The ice continues to thin and melt away.

This data is through 7/17 via Zake Labe and his comprehensive site.

Makes you wonder doesn’t it.

The feature photo is from Darius Towne of come neat clouds from this past Monday up towards Lathrop, MO

Joe