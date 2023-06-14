A rather pleasant start to the day in the region today with mostly sunny skies. A disturbance is tracking towards the southwest of the Metro this morning and is creating a few showers/storms down towards Emporia and south of Lawrence as I start this blog.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower/storm south of I-70 but overall dry weather is expected into Thursday with warmer temperatures. The question of rain chances is there really starting Friday into the weekend. Data today isn’t as locked in as it was yesterday for storms and rain over the weekend…the pattern is there though and the weekend still may be a bit iffy at times.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: Iffy rain chances for the next several days with warmer temperatures

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

I checked this yesterday…and despite the cooler weather over the past couple of days this is still the 16th warmest start to a year in KC weather history (through Sunday). There have been 5 other warmer starts this century in the KC area.

The overall trend is for warmer weather…average highs are now creeping up to the mid 80s these days and today will be closer as will tomorrow. After that clouds and rain chances are going to be dictating the potential highs.

This morning as I mentioned there is a disturbance tracking towards the south of the region. You can see that on the satellite loop this morning.

On the northern fringe of this as we heat up later today and get somewhat unstable…a few isolated storms are possible, mainly south of the I-70 corridor. Don’t cancel plans on this small risk.

Then the next issue is Friday and basically into the weekend. We’ll be vulnerable to storms BUT its not a lock. The reason is that the storms that may affect us won’t be developing until 12-18 hours before they come our way…which makes creating a forecast off a forecast a risky way of trying to time out any potential rains

The trick about this is that there are going to be numerous disturbances coming out of a dip in the jet stream out across the Rockies and western US. The track of these disturbances will generate clusters of storms…and those clusters will generate disturbances that will ripple through the Rockies and into the Plains. Where they go will determine who has the best rain chances from day to day.

The EURO model shows these disturbances scattered around the western US.

The X’s represent the disturbances forecasted off the EURO model

When these disturbances come through and where are the key to the forecast and unfortunately the model data doesn’t usually handle these things all that well.

These disturbances are tracking around the periphery of some intense building Texas heat. Nasty stuff down there and when you factor in the heat index…not pleasant.

Highs on Friday

Highs on Saturday

The core of the heat though is down there and will remain down there for awhile. These disturbances typically travel on the northern fringe of this heat and that fringe may remain more south of the region. The problem with that is that the heat will be trying to build somewhat northwards…so IF the heat tries to build a build a bit farther north then the disturbances track farther north as well…and there lies another issue about our rain chances locally.

You can see the EURO data and the GFS data below in terms of total rains…this is through Saturday afternoon.

EURO

GFS

You can sort of see the the general track of the heaviest rains towards the south region.

By the way today will be an active severe weather day for the deep south. This is unusual to have and moderate risk of storms in this part of the country.

This includes a somewhat higher end tornado forecast as well down there.

Busy day down there

My thought is the wind risk is probably the main thing with this…

So active weather down there and somewhat interesting weather up here.

Areas out towards central MO can really use some more rains…

Don’t forget our farm forecast page at fox4kc.com/farm. Geared for farmers/landscapers/gardeners etc…lots of information on there.

The feature photo comes from @TwistedSkiesWx

Joe