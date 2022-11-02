OK before you run to the store to stock up on all the milk and bread…I doubt this would be for KC…so let’s get that out of the way right off the bat…but I’ve been noticing a few things in a couple of models that has me wondering IF there could be some wet snow flakes while you’re sleeping early Saturday morning.

This would mainly be towards NW MO and NE KS…and perhaps farther north into SE NE and IA. This is going to be a very dynamic storm and November systems that are dynamic can do some funky things that aren’t conventional as they attempt to chill the atmosphere down in the core of the storm. That is possibly on the table with this…again towards the NW of the Metro.

So let’s dive in…

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny this morning with some clouds moving in this afternoon from the west and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Windy conditions developing in the afternoon with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible as well.

Tonight: Windy and mild with lows in the 60° range

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds as the day moves along. Windy and warm again. Gusts to 40+ mph possible. Highs in the upper 70s

Friday: Rain developing with some thunderstorms likely as well. Locally heavy rains possible. 1-3″ in some spots. Remaining mild for awhile then dropping. Highs near 70°

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So yesterday was a remarkable day…we hit 80° in November. That may not seem that special but it was really. It was only the 19th time that we did that and the 1st time since 1990 that we did that in the 1st week of November. The last time we did hit 80° or higher was back in 2006 during any day in November. Here are the warmest highs in November

Topeka tied their record high of 82°.

Meanwhile some last items for October…

Random stats…8 out of the 10 months have been above average for monthly temperatures in KC. 6 in a row. FEB/APR were below average. JL #fox4kc #mowx #kswx — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) November 1, 2022

OK…onwards.

The warm air mass that we have flowing up through the Plains will increasingly turn moist. Dew points will be increasing over the coming days to near 60°. This morning though as I type this 50°+ dew points are spreading northwards.

As the dew points increase the potential warming with a lower sun angle decreases…basically dry air heats more efficiently than moist air does. With clouds coming and higher dew points, I don’t think we can get to 80° these next couple of days…but we’ll certainly be close.

So it will stay warm ahead of this storm coming up from the southwest.

The storm this morning is dropping down through the western US…

It represents a cold pocket of air in the atmosphere…and the snows are going to be flying out west in the higher elevations from Colorado to California…take a look.

There are some near 10 FEET snows possible with this…again mostly into the higher elevations. Even AZ will be getting snow. This from the NWS in Flagstaff

So let’s track that cold air pocket in the atmosphere…note where it goes in this animation from this afternoon through Saturday morning.

See how that pocket comes towards the region. This is up towards 18,000 feet or the 500 mb level as we refer to it.

Now lets come lower in the atmosphere and see how the air is chilling down as a result of the storm…this is around 5,000 feet or so…for 1AM Saturday…

These are the temperatures in °C. 0°C = 32°F

See that area of sub-freezing air in eastern KS.

Now 3 hours later.

Now it’s on top of the State Line

Let’s go a bit lower towards the ground…around 3,000 feet up…with a MO focused map…

That sub-freezing air is N/W of I-35

OK so IF the atmosphere still has some lifting left in it in the wee hours of Saturday morning…the atmosphere may be cold enough to get flakes down to a few thousand feet above the ground…mainly up north of KC.

It doesn’t guarantee snow…because if the flakes are gently falling they may melt before getting to the ground…but it doesn’t rule it out either and with such a dynamic storm moving through…it wouldn’t shock me.

You heard it here first. It would take the almost perfect set-up…but dynamic storms in November do some strange things sometimes…and with this happening in the week hours of the morning…it’s possible.

More importantly for us…this is a big rain maker.

Lighter rains are expected during the day at times Friday with the main push coming as the cold front connected to this whole thing moves through in the evening hours. Some areas may see over 2″ of rain if things work out. Areas S/E of KC may though be waiting till Friday night for the better rains from this.

Oh and we’re setting up for quite the temperature gradient on Friday from north to south Friday afternoon.

3PM Friday temperature potential. Near 70° in the morning but dropping from there in the afternoon

In addition to all this happening…there may be strong to severe storms in the Plains…including the risk of tornadoes tomorrow night into early Friday morning. These November set-ups though can be boom or bust.

Then on Friday…sort of more intriguing to be down in TX

Dynamic storms…November…temperatures dropping…yup…seems like the seasons are moving along. Oh and there’s this…

For only the 3rd year on record, the Atlantic has two #hurricanes simultaneously in November (#Lisa and #Martin). Other 2 years with simultaneous Atlantic November hurricanes are: 1932 (Cuba Hurricane, Storm 15) and 2001 (Michelle, Noel). #hurricane pic.twitter.com/eOhHKK1U7m — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 2, 2022

The feature photo is from @KCDroneShow…

Joe