We’re now more than halfway through the month and we’re running about a degree above average and more than 1.5″ below average for moisture. One thing for sure over the coming week or so…we’re going to be getting warmer and warmer as near record heat is coming (perhaps even record heat) early next week.

The dryness is becoming more and more of an issue. We were over 2″ below average in July, almost 2″ below average in August and now over 1 1/2″ below average this month. There are some small showers out there this morning to the west of the region but they are coming into some pretty dry air below 10,000 feet as they traverse eastwards. We’ll see if they can hold together and give a few areas some very minor rains.

The big story though is the heat. Hotter conditions build over the weekend and then we’re “in it” on Monday through at least Wednesday. There may be a brief incursion of cooler weather after that…we’ll see.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. There may be a brief shower at some point but not much rain is expected at this point. A bit on the breezy side as well

Tonight: Variable clouds. Better rain chances are towards the north and northwest of the Metro. Lows in the mid 60s

Tomorrow: Again small rain chances but windy with highs popping well into the 80s

Sunday: Hotter and windier with highs in the low to mid 90s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Fall is less than a week away…next Thursday evening to be precise…Christmas is 100 days away (for you early shoppers) and it’s still very much feeling like summer out there. The good news is that thus far this week, and likely into the weekend…dew points are not what they are during the worst of the summer. We’ll have usually get those 70° or higher dew points with the stronger heat…we’ve been fortunate this week that dew points have mostly been below 60° or so…and that makes things more reasonable when it comes to the hotter temperatures.

The unfortunate thing regarding that is that the region is really drying out. The combination of blue skies and low dew points with the hotter air…dries things out very quickly. The rain that we saw last Saturday is totally baked out. Nice while it briefly lasted…but again…the soils are dry.

The drought report came out yesterday…and while not a lot different locally…there was an addition of “abnormally dry” for many areas north of I-70 on the MO side for sure.

On the KS side there has been an increase in the “severe drought” conditions in central and southern KS.

So areawide things are drying out. There was some welcome rains in central and parts of western KS overnight and that area of disorganized rain is approaching the State Line this morning but not holding together all that well.

There are some showers in there…so perhaps some areas can get something. Odds favor under .05″ for many areas.

Then overnight tonight another cluster of showers/storms will come together in KS and move towards the northeast towards NW MO and NE KS…that seems to be the best rain/storm risk overnight. Again not out of the question we can get something in the Metro tomorrow.

Then we get hot from there. Records are in play. I don’t think Sunday (17th) is in play…but after that…the 18th, 19th, and 20th are in play.

In addition as the winds increase and in time the moisture increases…the morning lows are likely to warm up. Record warm lows are also on the table for a day or two next week as well.

There may be a decently strong cold front sometime Wednesday or Thursday to break the heat temporarily at least. We’ve had 89 day days with highs 85° or above and 47 days with highs 90° or above. We’re adding more to that over the coming 5+ days I think.

Elsewhere there are a couple of big weather stories. Alaska, especially western AK is having themselves a storm this weekend. A combination of a dissolved former typhoon (Merbok) and a merge with a developing storm with large temperature contrasts…set’s up for a monster storm moving into western Alaska in the Bering Sea region.

You can clearly see the storm here…

It’s an impressive storm

Here is the EURO model…

Quite the forecast for the Nome, AK area.

Off the coast into the Bering Sea wave heights will be 40-50 feet with winds of 70-90 MPH. Quite the storm for sure.

Record low air pressure is possible for the month in parts of western AK.

Will Shemya reach their September low pressure record tomorrow evening due to the extratropical transition of Typhoon Merbok? It's possible, per the 12z GFS pic.twitter.com/GiddOGbMwg — David Roth (@DRmetwatch) September 14, 2022

The record now for low atmospheric pressure for September is also from a former typhoon back in 1991

From the NWS discussion…

Alaska can get these types of merged storms…especially in the late summer to early Fall with recurving typhoons. What happens though is that the deep dip in the jet stream there prompts downstream effects…including a dip in the jet towards the western US and then a corresponding dome of warmth in downstream from there. Where that dome set’s up plays a role in our weather…and it appears that the dome will set up perfectly for us to get very hot locally.

There is some good from all this…and that is the likelihood of beneficial rains (maybe record rains) approaching and affecting the northern CA region with another dip in the jet stream in the western US.

Firefighters are about to get a helping hand from Mother Nature

Then there is Fiona…

Holding it’s own but still a highly sheared system. This is from yesterday

Since I talked about #Fiona last night…notice how the winds aloft are stripping the better storms away from the low level circulation. Winds near and east of center around 60 MPH. JL pic.twitter.com/5FyFtoE6tx — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) September 15, 2022

Can you see how the low level center is exposed with the convection towards the east of the center? That is the tell tale sign of a sheared system.

OK that is it for today…and the weekend. See you again are Monday.

The feature photo comes from Kimmie

Joe